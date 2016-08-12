UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 10000m results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 10000m result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) 29 minutes 17.45 seconds WR 2. Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 29:32.53 3. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 29:42.56 4. Alice Aprot Nawowuna (Kenya) 29:53.51 5. Betsy Saina (Kenya) 30:07.78 6. Molly Huddle (U.S.) 30:13.17 7. Yasemin Can (Turkey) 30:26.41 8. Gelete Burka (Ethiopia) 30:26.66 9. Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway) 31:14.07 10. Eloise Wellings (Australia) 31:14.94 11. Emily Infeld (U.S.) 31:26.94 12. Sarah Lahti (Sweden) 31:28.43 13. Diane Nukuri-Johnson (Burundi) 31:28.69 14. Susan Kuijken (Netherlands) 31:32.43 15. Joanne Pavey (Britain) 31:33.44 16. Jessica Andrews (Britain) 31:35.92 17. Alexi Pappas (Greece) 31:36.16 18. Yuka Takashima (Japan) 31:36.44 19. Daria Maslova (Kyrgyzstan) 31:36.90 20. Hanami Sekine (Japan) 31:44.44 21. Dominique Scott (South Africa) 31:51.47 22. Natasha Wodak (Canada) 31:53.14 23. Alia Saeed Mohammed (United Arab Emirates) 31:56.74 24. Sitora Hamidova (Uzbekistan) 31:57.77 25. Lanni Marchant (Canada) 32:04.21 26. Carla Salome Rocha (Portugal) 32:06.05 27. Salome Nyirarukundo (Rwanda) 32:07.80 28. Jip Vastenburg (Netherlands) 32:08.92 29. Trihas Gebre (Spain) 32:09.67 30. Veronica Inglese (Italy) 32:11.67 31. Tatiele Roberta De Carvalho (Brazil) 32:38.21 32. Brenda Flores (Mexico) 32:39.08 33. Marielle Hall (U.S.) 32:39.32 34. Beth Potter (Britain) 33:04.34 35. Marisol Romero (Mexico) 35:33.03 . Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) DNF . Ekaterina Tunguskova (Uzbekistan) DNF
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.