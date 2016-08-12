版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:23 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 10000m results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 10000m result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia)                     29 minutes 17.45 seconds WR 
2.   Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya)          29:32.53                    
3.   Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)                 29:42.56                    
4.   Alice Aprot Nawowuna (Kenya)               29:53.51                    
5.   Betsy Saina (Kenya)                        30:07.78                    
6.   Molly Huddle (U.S.)                        30:13.17                    
7.   Yasemin Can (Turkey)                       30:26.41                    
8.   Gelete Burka (Ethiopia)                    30:26.66                    
9.   Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway)         31:14.07                    
10.  Eloise Wellings (Australia)                31:14.94                    
11.  Emily Infeld (U.S.)                        31:26.94                    
12.  Sarah Lahti (Sweden)                       31:28.43                    
13.  Diane Nukuri-Johnson (Burundi)             31:28.69                    
14.  Susan Kuijken (Netherlands)                31:32.43                    
15.  Joanne Pavey (Britain)                     31:33.44                    
16.  Jessica Andrews (Britain)                  31:35.92                    
17.  Alexi Pappas (Greece)                      31:36.16                    
18.  Yuka Takashima (Japan)                     31:36.44                    
19.  Daria Maslova (Kyrgyzstan)                 31:36.90                    
20.  Hanami Sekine (Japan)                      31:44.44                    
21.  Dominique Scott (South Africa)             31:51.47                    
22.  Natasha Wodak (Canada)                     31:53.14                    
23.  Alia Saeed Mohammed (United Arab Emirates) 31:56.74                    
24.  Sitora Hamidova (Uzbekistan)               31:57.77                    
25.  Lanni Marchant (Canada)                    32:04.21                    
26.  Carla Salome Rocha (Portugal)              32:06.05                    
27.  Salome Nyirarukundo (Rwanda)               32:07.80                    
28.  Jip Vastenburg (Netherlands)               32:08.92                    
29.  Trihas Gebre (Spain)                       32:09.67                    
30.  Veronica Inglese (Italy)                   32:11.67                    
31.  Tatiele Roberta De Carvalho (Brazil)       32:38.21                    
32.  Brenda Flores (Mexico)                     32:39.08                    
33.  Marielle Hall (U.S.)                       32:39.32                    
34.  Beth Potter (Britain)                      33:04.34                    
35.  Marisol Romero (Mexico)                    35:33.03                    
.    Juliet Chekwel (Uganda)                    DNF                         
.    Ekaterina Tunguskova (Uzbekistan)          DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐