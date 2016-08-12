版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:18 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m preliminary round results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 3
1.  Charlotte Wingfield (Malta)          11.86 seconds Q 
2.  Cecilia Bouele (Congo)               11.98 Q         
3.  Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (Malaysia) 12.12           
4.  PrenamPesse (Togo)                   12.38           
5.  Denika Kassim (Comoros)              12.53           
6.  Jordan Mageo (American Samoa)        13.72           
7.  Kariman Abuljadayel (Saudi Arabia)   14.61           
8.  Karitaake Tewaaki (Kiribati)         14.70           
Heat 2
1.  Sunayna Wahi (Suriname)              12.09 Q         
2.  Patricia Taea (Cook Islands)         12.30 Q         
3.  Mazoon Khalfa Al Alawi (Oman)        12.30           
4.  Lidiane Lopes Gomes (Cape Verde)     12.38           
5.  Phumlile Ndzinisa (Swaziland)        12.49           
6.  Taina Halasima (Tonga)               12.80           
7.  Laenly Phoutthavong (Laos)           12.82           
8.  Lerissa Henry (Micronesia)           13.53           
Heat 1
1.  Hafsatu Kamara (Sierra Leone)        12.24 Q         
2.  Sisilia Seavula (Fiji)               12.34 Q         
3.  Regine Tugade (Guam)                 12.52           
4.  Makoura Keita (Guinea)               12.66           
5.  Shirin Akter (Bangladesh)            12.99           
6.  Mariana Cress (Marshall Islands)     13.20           
7.  Liliana Neto (Angola)                13.58           
8.  Kamia Yousufi (Afghanistan)          14.02           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Charlotte Wingfield (Malta)          11.86 seconds 
2.  Cecilia Bouele (Congo)               11.98         
3.  Sunayna Wahi (Suriname)              12.09         
4.  Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (Malaysia) 12.12         
5.  Hafsatu Kamara (Sierra Leone)        12.24         
6.  Patricia Taea (Cook Islands)         12.30         
7.  Mazoon Khalfa Al Alawi (Oman)        12.30         
8.  Sisilia Seavula (Fiji)               12.34

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐