Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m preliminary round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 3 1. Charlotte Wingfield (Malta) 11.86 seconds Q 2. Cecilia Bouele (Congo) 11.98 Q 3. Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (Malaysia) 12.12 4. PrenamPesse (Togo) 12.38 5. Denika Kassim (Comoros) 12.53 6. Jordan Mageo (American Samoa) 13.72 7. Kariman Abuljadayel (Saudi Arabia) 14.61 8. Karitaake Tewaaki (Kiribati) 14.70 Heat 2 1. Sunayna Wahi (Suriname) 12.09 Q 2. Patricia Taea (Cook Islands) 12.30 Q 3. Mazoon Khalfa Al Alawi (Oman) 12.30 4. Lidiane Lopes Gomes (Cape Verde) 12.38 5. Phumlile Ndzinisa (Swaziland) 12.49 6. Taina Halasima (Tonga) 12.80 7. Laenly Phoutthavong (Laos) 12.82 8. Lerissa Henry (Micronesia) 13.53 Heat 1 1. Hafsatu Kamara (Sierra Leone) 12.24 Q 2. Sisilia Seavula (Fiji) 12.34 Q 3. Regine Tugade (Guam) 12.52 4. Makoura Keita (Guinea) 12.66 5. Shirin Akter (Bangladesh) 12.99 6. Mariana Cress (Marshall Islands) 13.20 7. Liliana Neto (Angola) 13.58 8. Kamia Yousufi (Afghanistan) 14.02 Qualified for Next Round 1. Charlotte Wingfield (Malta) 11.86 seconds 2. Cecilia Bouele (Congo) 11.98 3. Sunayna Wahi (Suriname) 12.09 4. Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (Malaysia) 12.12 5. Hafsatu Kamara (Sierra Leone) 12.24 6. Patricia Taea (Cook Islands) 12.30 7. Mazoon Khalfa Al Alawi (Oman) 12.30 8. Sisilia Seavula (Fiji) 12.34
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.