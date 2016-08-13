Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 3 1. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 5.33 seconds Q 2. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.47 Q 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:06.53 Q 4. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:06.63 Q 5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.82 Q 6. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.93 Q 7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.43 8. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:08.09 9. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:08.67 10. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:09.07 11. Margherita Magnani (Italy) 4:09.74 12. Kadra Mohamed Dembil (Djibouti) 4:42.67 13. Nelia Martins (East Timor) 5:00.53 . Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates) DNS Heat 2 1. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:06.64 Q 2. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65 Q 3. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:06.90 Q 4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:06.99 Q 5. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:07.42 Q 6. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:08.11 Q 7. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:08.37 8. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:09.05 9. Gabriela Stafford (Canada) 4:09.45 10. Muriel Coneo (Colombia) 4:09.50 11. Tigist Gashaw (Bahrain) 4:10.96 12. Florina Pierdevara (Romania) 4:11.55 13. Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand) 4:11.88 14. AnjelinaLohalith (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:47.38 Heat 1 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:10.61 Q 2. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:11.51 Q 3. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:11.74 Q 4. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:11.75 Q 5. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:11.76 Q 6. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:11.76 Q 7. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:12.00 8. Maureen Koster (Netherlands) 4:13.15 9. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.46 10. Amela Terzic (Serbia) 4:15.17 11. Nancy Chepkwemoi (Kenya) 4:15.41 12. Marta Pen (Portugal) 4:18.53 13. Saraswati Bhattarai (Nepal) 4:33.94 14. Celma Bonfim Da Graca (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:38.86 Qualified for Next Round 1. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 5.33 seconds 2. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.47 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:06.53 4. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:06.63 5. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:06.64 6. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65 7. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.82 8. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:06.90 9. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.93 10. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:06.99 11. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:07.42 12. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.43 13. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:08.09 14. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:08.11 15. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:08.37 16. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:08.67 17. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:09.05 18. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:09.07 22. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:10.61 24. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:11.51 26. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:11.74 27. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:11.75 28. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:11.76 29. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:11.76
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.