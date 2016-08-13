版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's heptathlon overall results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's heptathlon overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
                                        100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m  Overall 
1.  Jessica Ennis-Hill (Britain)        12.84        1.89      13.86    23.49 4057    
2.  Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium)          13.56        1.98      14.91    25.10 3985    
3.  Akela Jones (Barbados)              13.00        1.89      14.09    24.35 3964    
4.  Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48        1.98      11.68    23.26 3957    
5.  Carolin Schaefer (Germany)          13.12        1.83      14.57    23.99 3936    
6.  Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Canada)      13.18        1.86      13.45    24.18 3871    
7.  Anouk Vetter (Netherlands)          13.47        1.77      14.78    23.93 3829    
8.  Yorgelis Rodriguez (Cuba)           13.61        1.86      13.69    24.26 3817    
9.  Laura Ikauniece-Admidina (Latvia)   13.33        1.77      13.52    23.76 3782    
10. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)            13.69        1.86      14.28    24.99 3778    
11. Barbara Nwaba (U.S.)                13.81        1.83      14.81    24.77 3777    
12. Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida (France) 13.37        1.77      14.88    25.07 3743    
13. Gyoergyi Zsivoczky-Farkas (Hungary) 13.79        1.86      14.39    25.38 3734    
14. Kendell Williams (U.S.)             13.04        1.83      11.21    24.09 3715    
15. Katerina Cachova (Czech Republic)   13.19        1.77      12.38    24.32 3673    
16. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)       13.56        1.77      14.04    24.94 3671    
17. Evelis Aguilar (Colombia)           13.84        1.74      13.60    24.12 3640    
18. Hanna Kasyanova (Ukraine)           13.66        1.77      13.25    24.60 3636    
19. Heather Miller-Koch (U.S.)          13.56        1.80      12.91    24.97 3630    
20. Ivona Dadic (Austria)               13.84        1.77      13.43    24.60 3622    
21. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic)   14.07        1.80      14.41    25.37 3620    
22. Nadine Visser (Netherlands)         13.02        1.68      12.84    24.34 3616    
23. Xenia Krizsan (Hungary)             13.66        1.77      13.78    25.24 3612    
24. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)           13.75        1.77      13.15    24.67 3609    
25. Alina Fyodorova (Ukraine)           14.10        1.80      14.38    25.44 3608    
26. Claudia Rath (Germany)              13.63        1.74      12.83    24.48 3585    
27. Vanessa Spinola (Brazil)            14.24        1.68      13.06    24.11 3476    
28. Alysbeth Felix (Puerto Rico)        14.07        1.68      11.36    24.74 3328    
29. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece)             13.99        1.65      12.97    26.32 3269    
.   Ekaterina Voronina (Uzbekistan)     15.21        1.65      DNS      DNS   DNF     
.   Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)              DNF          DNS       DNS      DNS   DNF

