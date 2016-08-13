版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:55 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's shot put final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's shot put final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Michelle Carter (U.S.)                20.63 metres 
2.   Valerie Adams (New Zealand)           20.42        
3.   Anita Marton (Hungary)                19.87        
4.   Gong Lijiao (China)                   19.39        
5.   Raven Saunders (U.S.)                 19.35        
6.   Christina Schwanitz (Germany)         19.03        
7.   Cleopatra Borel (Trinidad and Tobago) 18.37        
8.   Aliona Dubitskaya (Belarus)           18.23        
9.   Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil)                18.16        
10.  Natalia Duco (Chile)                  18.07        
11.  Alena Abrahmchuk (Belarus)            17.37        
12.  Auriole Dongmo (Cameroon)             16.99

