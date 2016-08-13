Olympics-Athletics-Women's hammer throw qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's hammer throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Group B 1. Zhang Wenxiu (China) 73.58 Q metres 2. Joanna Fiodorow (Poland) 71.77 3. Betty Heidler (Germany) 71.17 4. Hanna Malyshik (Belarus) 71.12 5. Amber Campbell (U.S.) 71.09 6. Sophie Hitchon (Britain) 70.37 7. Hanna Skydan (Azerbaijan) 70.09 8. Malwina Kopron (Poland) 69.69 9. Kathrin Klaas (Germany) 67.92 10. Tugce Sahutoglu (Turkey) 67.05 11. Marina Marghieva-Nikisenko (Moldova) 65.19 12. Amy Sene (Senegal) 64.83 13. Jennifer Dahlgren (Argentina) 63.03 14. Iryna Klymets (Ukraine) 62.75 15. Nataliya Zolotukhina (Ukraine) 56.96 16. Yirisleydi Ford (Cuba) 10.91 Group A 1. Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) 76.93 Q 2. Rosa Rodriguez (Venezuela) 72.41 Q 3. Zalina Marghieva (Moldova) 71.72 4. Deanna Price (U.S.) 70.79 5. Wang Zheng (China) 70.60 6. Alexandra Tavernier (France) 70.30 7. Gwen Berry (U.S.) 69.90 8. Liu Tingting (China) 69.14 9. Katerina Safrankova (Czech Republic) 68.33 10. Martina Hrasnova (Slovakia) 67.63 11. Alena Sobaleva (Belarus) 67.06 12. Iryna Novozhylova (Ukraine) 66.70 13. Heather Steacy (Canada) 66.01 14. Kivilcim Kaya Salman (Turkey) 64.79 15. Charlene Woitha (Germany) 62.50 16. Daina Levy (Jamaica) 60.35 Qualified for Next Round 1. Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) 76.93 metres 2. Zhang Wenxiu (China) 73.58 3. Rosa Rodriguez (Venezuela) 72.41 4. Joanna Fiodorow (Poland) 71.77 5. Zalina Marghieva (Moldova) 71.72 6. Betty Heidler (Germany) 71.17 7. Hanna Malyshik (Belarus) 71.12 8. Amber Campbell (U.S.) 71.09 9. Deanna Price (U.S.) 70.79 10. Wang Zheng (China) 70.60 11. Sophie Hitchon (Britain) 70.37 12. Alexandra Tavernier (France) 70.30
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.