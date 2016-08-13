版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 10:24 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's hammer throw qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's hammer throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Group B
1.   Zhang Wenxiu (China)                 73.58 Q metres 
2.   Joanna Fiodorow (Poland)             71.77          
3.   Betty Heidler (Germany)              71.17          
4.   Hanna Malyshik (Belarus)             71.12          
5.   Amber Campbell (U.S.)                71.09          
6.   Sophie Hitchon (Britain)             70.37          
7.   Hanna Skydan (Azerbaijan)            70.09          
8.   Malwina Kopron (Poland)              69.69          
9.   Kathrin Klaas (Germany)              67.92          
10.  Tugce Sahutoglu (Turkey)             67.05          
11.  Marina Marghieva-Nikisenko (Moldova) 65.19          
12.  Amy Sene (Senegal)                   64.83          
13.  Jennifer Dahlgren (Argentina)        63.03          
14.  Iryna Klymets (Ukraine)              62.75          
15.  Nataliya Zolotukhina (Ukraine)       56.96          
16.  Yirisleydi Ford (Cuba)               10.91          
Group A
1.   Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland)            76.93 Q        
2.   Rosa Rodriguez (Venezuela)           72.41 Q        
3.   Zalina Marghieva (Moldova)           71.72          
4.   Deanna Price (U.S.)                  70.79          
5.   Wang Zheng (China)                   70.60          
6.   Alexandra Tavernier (France)         70.30          
7.   Gwen Berry (U.S.)                    69.90          
8.   Liu Tingting (China)                 69.14          
9.   Katerina Safrankova (Czech Republic) 68.33          
10.  Martina Hrasnova (Slovakia)          67.63          
11.  Alena Sobaleva (Belarus)             67.06          
12.  Iryna Novozhylova (Ukraine)          66.70          
13.  Heather Steacy (Canada)              66.01          
14.  Kivilcim Kaya Salman (Turkey)        64.79          
15.  Charlene Woitha (Germany)            62.50          
16.  Daina Levy (Jamaica)                 60.35          
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland)    76.93 metres 
2.   Zhang Wenxiu (China)         73.58        
3.   Rosa Rodriguez (Venezuela)   72.41        
4.   Joanna Fiodorow (Poland)     71.77        
5.   Zalina Marghieva (Moldova)   71.72        
6.   Betty Heidler (Germany)      71.17        
7.   Hanna Malyshik (Belarus)     71.12        
8.   Amber Campbell (U.S.)        71.09        
9.   Deanna Price (U.S.)          70.79        
10.  Wang Zheng (China)           70.60        
11.  Sophie Hitchon (Britain)     70.37        
12.  Alexandra Tavernier (France) 70.30

