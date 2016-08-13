Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m round 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 8 1. English Gardner (U.S.) 11.09 seconds Q 2. Carina Horn (South Africa) 11.32 Q 3. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 11.35 4. Darryl Neita (Britain) 11.41 5. Rebekka Haase (Germany) 11.47 6. Yuan Qiqi (China) 11.56 7. Franciela Krasucki (Brazil) 11.67 8. Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (Malaysia) 12.62 Heat 7 1. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 11.21 Q 2. Rosangela Santos (Brazil) 11.25 Q 3. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.35 4. Toea Wisil (Papua New Guinea) 11.48 5. Olga Safronova (Kazakhstan) 11.50 6. Alyssa Conley (South Africa) 11.57 7. Melissa Breen (Australia) 11.74 8. Mazoon Khalfa Al Alawi (Oman) 12.43 Heat 6 1. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.00 Q 2. Christania Williams (Jamaica) 11.27 Q 3. Asha Philip (Britain) 11.34 4. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 11.43 5. Viktoriya Zyabkina (Kazakhstan) 11.69 6. Marika Popowicz-Drapala (Poland) 11.70 7. Iman Isa Jassim (Bahrain) 11.72 8. Charlotte Wingfield (Malta) 11.90 Heat 5 1. Tianna Bartoletta (U.S.) 11.23 Q 2. Ewa Swoboda (Poland) 11.24 Q 3. Olesya Povh (Ukraine) 11.39 4. Kelly-Ann Baptiste (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.42 5. Jennifer Madu (Nigeria) 11.61 6. Nigina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 11.68 7. Dutee Chand (India) 11.69 8. Patricia Taea (Cook Islands) 12.41 Heat 4 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.96 Q 2. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 11.01 Q 3. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 11.19 4. Narcisa Landazuri (Ecuador) 11.38 5. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 11.56 6. Ramona Papaioannou (Cyprus) 11.61 7. Ruddy Zang Milama (Gabon) 11.67 8. Sunayna Wahi (Suriname) 12.25 Heat 3 1. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 11.13 Q 2. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 11.16 Q 3. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 11.35 4. Ezinne Okparaebo (Norway) 11.43 5. Eliecith Palacios (Colombia) 11.48 6. Tahesia Harrigan-Scott (British Virgin Islands) 11.54 7. Hrystyna Stuy (Ukraine) 11.57 8. Cecilia Bouele (Congo) 12.18 Heat 2 1. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 11.16 Q 2. Tatjana Pinto (Germany) 11.31 Q 3. Khamica Bingham (Canada) 11.41 4. Flings Owusu-Agyapong (Ghana) 11.43 5. Gloria Asumnu (Nigeria) 11.55 6. Evelyn Rivera (Colombia) 11.59 7. Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) 11.72 8. Hafsatu Kamara (Sierra Leone) 12.22 Heat 1 1. Desiree Henry (Britain) 11.08 Q 2. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 11.17 Q 3. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 11.30 4. Lorene Bazolo (Portugal) 11.43 5. Wei Yongli (China) 11.48 6. Hajar Saad Al-Khaldi (Bahrain) 11.59 7. Rima Kashafutdinova (Kazakhstan) 11.84 8. Sisilia Seavula (Fiji) 12.48 Qualified for Next Round 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.96 seconds 2. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.00 3. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 11.01 4. Desiree Henry (Britain) 11.08 5. English Gardner (U.S.) 11.09 6. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 11.13 7. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 11.16 7. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 11.16 9. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 11.17 10. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 11.19 11. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 11.21 12. Tianna Bartoletta (U.S.) 11.23 13. Ewa Swoboda (Poland) 11.24 14. Rosangela Santos (Brazil) 11.25 15. Christania Williams (Jamaica) 11.27 16. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 11.30 17. Tatjana Pinto (Germany) 11.31 18. Carina Horn (South Africa) 11.32 19. Asha Philip (Britain) 11.34 20. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.35 20. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 11.35 20. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 11.35 23. Narcisa Landazuri (Ecuador) 11.38 24. Olesya Povh (Ukraine) 11.39