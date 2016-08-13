Olympics-Athletics-Women's triple jump qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's triple jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Group B 1. Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia) 14.52 Q metres 2. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) 14.39 Q 3. Kristin Gierisch (Germany) 14.26 4. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) 14.22 5. Patricia Mamona (Portugal) 14.18 6. Anna Jagaciak (Poland) 14.13 7. Keturah Orji (U.S.) 14.08 8. Christina Epps (U.S.) 14.01 9. Dana Veldakova (Slovakia) 13.98 10. Olha Saladuha (Ukraine) 13.97 11. Gabriela Petrova (Bulgaria) 13.92 12. Nubia Soares (Brazil) 13.85 13. Ana Jose Tima (Dominican Republic) 13.61 14. Dariya Derkach (Italy) 13.56 15. Yekaterina Ektova (Kazakhstan) 13.51 16. Cristina Bujin (Romania) 13.38 17. Iryna Vaskouskaya (Belarus) 13.35 18. Li Xiaohong (China) 13.30 19. Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin (Cameroon) 13.11 Group A 1. Paraskevi Papahristou (Greece) 14.43 Q 2. Kristiina Maekelae (Finland) 14.24 3. Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) 14.21 4. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko (Israel) 14.20 5. Susana Costa (Portugal) 14.12 6. Jenny Elbe (Germany) 14.02 7. Shanieka Thomas (Jamaica) 14.02 8. Elena Panturoiu (Romania) 14.00 9. Jeanine Assani Issouf (France) 13.97 10. Yorsiris Urrutia (Colombia) 13.95 11. Andrea Geubelle (U.S.) 13.93 12. Keila Costa (Brazil) 13.78 13. Liadagmis Povea (Cuba) 13.63 14. Ruslana Tsykhotska (Ukraine) 13.63 15. Patricia Sarrapio (Spain) 13.35 16. Irina Ektova (Kazakhstan) 13.33 17. Natallia Viatkina (Belarus) 13.25 18. Thea Lafond (Dominica) 12.82 Qualified for Next Round 1. Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia) 14.52 metres 2. Paraskevi Papahristou (Greece) 14.43 3. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) 14.39 4. Kristin Gierisch (Germany) 14.26 5. Kristiina Maekelae (Finland) 14.24 6. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) 14.22 7. Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) 14.21 8. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko (Israel) 14.20 9. Patricia Mamona (Portugal) 14.18 10. Anna Jagaciak (Poland) 14.13 11. Susana Costa (Portugal) 14.12 12. Keturah Orji (U.S.) 14.08
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.