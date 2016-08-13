版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's triple jump qualification results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's triple jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Group B
1.   Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia)      14.52 Q metres 
2.   Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan)         14.39 Q        
3.   Kristin Gierisch (Germany)         14.26          
4.   Kimberly Williams (Jamaica)        14.22          
5.   Patricia Mamona (Portugal)         14.18          
6.   Anna Jagaciak (Poland)             14.13          
7.   Keturah Orji (U.S.)                14.08          
8.   Christina Epps (U.S.)              14.01          
9.   Dana Veldakova (Slovakia)          13.98          
10.  Olha Saladuha (Ukraine)            13.97          
11.  Gabriela Petrova (Bulgaria)        13.92          
12.  Nubia Soares (Brazil)              13.85          
13.  Ana Jose Tima (Dominican Republic) 13.61          
14.  Dariya Derkach (Italy)             13.56          
15.  Yekaterina Ektova (Kazakhstan)     13.51          
16.  Cristina Bujin (Romania)           13.38          
17.  Iryna Vaskouskaya (Belarus)        13.35          
18.  Li Xiaohong (China)                13.30          
19.  Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin (Cameroon) 13.11          
Group A
1.   Paraskevi Papahristou (Greece)     14.43 Q        
2.   Kristiina Maekelae (Finland)       14.24          
3.   Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)          14.21          
4.   Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko (Israel)   14.20          
5.   Susana Costa (Portugal)            14.12          
6.   Jenny Elbe (Germany)               14.02          
7.   Shanieka Thomas (Jamaica)          14.02          
8.   Elena Panturoiu (Romania)          14.00          
9.   Jeanine Assani Issouf (France)     13.97          
10.  Yorsiris Urrutia (Colombia)        13.95          
11.  Andrea Geubelle (U.S.)             13.93          
12.  Keila Costa (Brazil)               13.78          
13.  Liadagmis Povea (Cuba)             13.63          
14.  Ruslana Tsykhotska (Ukraine)       13.63          
15.  Patricia Sarrapio (Spain)          13.35          
16.  Irina Ektova (Kazakhstan)          13.33          
17.  Natallia Viatkina (Belarus)        13.25          
18.  Thea Lafond (Dominica)             12.82          
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia)    14.52 metres 
2.   Paraskevi Papahristou (Greece)   14.43        
3.   Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan)       14.39        
4.   Kristin Gierisch (Germany)       14.26        
5.   Kristiina Maekelae (Finland)     14.24        
6.   Kimberly Williams (Jamaica)      14.22        
7.   Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)        14.21        
8.   Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko (Israel) 14.20        
9.   Patricia Mamona (Portugal)       14.18        
10.  Anna Jagaciak (Poland)           14.13        
11.  Susana Costa (Portugal)          14.12        
12.  Keturah Orji (U.S.)              14.08

