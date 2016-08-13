Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9 minutes 24.61 seconds Q 2. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:26.25 Q 3. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:27.02 Q 4. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:30.24 5. Zhang Xinyan (China) 9:31.47 6. Anna Emilie Moller (Denmark) 9:32.68 7. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:34.70 8. Aisha Praught (Jamaica) 9:35.79 9. Sudha Singh (India) 9:43.29 10. Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco) 9:44.83 11. Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar) 9:45.92 12. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:46.24 13. Ancuta Bobocel (Romania) 9:46.28 14. Tugba Guevenc (Turkey) 9:49.93 15. Maya Rehberg (Germany) 9:51.73 16. Belen Adaluz Casetta (Argentina) 9:51.85 17. Lennie Waite (Britain) 10:14.18 Heat 2 1. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:17.55 Q 2. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:18.12 Q 3. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:18.71 Q 4. Lalita Babar (India) 9:19.76 5. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:24.16 6. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54 7. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:35.09 8. Matylda Kowal (Poland) 9:35.13 9. Sanaa Koubaa (Germany) 9:35.15 10. Victoria Mitchell (Australia) 9:39.40 11. Michelle Finn (Ireland) 9:49.45 12. Tigest Getent (Bahrain) 9:49.92 13. Maria Bernard (Canada) 9:50.17 14. Meryem Akdag (Turkey) 9:50.28 15. Sandra Eriksson (Finland) 9:56.77 16. Luiza Gega (Albania) 9:58.49 17. Anastasiya Puzakova (Belarus) 10:14.08 18. Amina Bettiche (Algeria) 10:26.91 Heat 1 1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 9:12.62 Q 2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:18.75 Q 3. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70 Q 4. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.82 5. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:30.21 6. Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine) 9:30.89 7. Peruth Chemutai (Uganda) 9:31.03 8. Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden) 9:31.16 9. OEzlem Kaya (Turkey) 9:32.03 10. Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus) 9:32.93 11. Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco) 9:32.94 12. Diana Martin (Spain) 9:44.07 13. Ingeborg Lovnes (Norway) 9:44.85 14. Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland) 9:45.35 15. Juliana Paula dos Santos (Brazil) 9:45.95 16. Erin Teschuk (Canada) 9:53.70 17. Anju Takamizawa (Japan) 9:58.59 Qualified for Next Round 1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 9 minutes 12.62 seconds 2. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:17.55 3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:18.12 4. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:18.71 5. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:18.75 6. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70 7. Lalita Babar (India) 9:19.76 8. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.82 9. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:24.16 10. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:24.61 11. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:26.25 12. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:27.02 13. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:30.21 14. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:30.24 15. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.