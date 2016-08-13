版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 22:07 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.   Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya)     9 minutes 24.61 seconds Q 
2.   Genevieve LaCaze (Australia)      9:26.25 Q                 
3.   Courtney Frerichs (U.S.)          9:27.02 Q                 
4.   Genevieve Lalonde (Canada)        9:30.24                   
5.   Zhang Xinyan (China)              9:31.47                   
6.   Anna Emilie Moller (Denmark)      9:32.68                   
7.   Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia)           9:34.70                   
8.   Aisha Praught (Jamaica)           9:35.79                   
9.   Sudha Singh (India)               9:43.29                   
10.  Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco)   9:44.83                   
11.  Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar)  9:45.92                   
12.  Sara Treacy (Ireland)             9:46.24                   
13.  Ancuta Bobocel (Romania)          9:46.28                   
14.  Tugba Guevenc (Turkey)            9:49.93                   
15.  Maya Rehberg (Germany)            9:51.73                   
16.  Belen Adaluz Casetta (Argentina)  9:51.85                   
17.  Lennie Waite (Britain)            10:14.18                  
Heat 2
1.   Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)        9:17.55 Q                 
2.   Emma Coburn (U.S.)                9:18.12 Q                 
3.   Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia)           9:18.71 Q                 
4.   Lalita Babar (India)              9:19.76                   
5.   Madeline Hills (Australia)        9:24.16                   
6.   Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland)   9:30.54                   
7.   Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia)           9:35.09                   
8.   Matylda Kowal (Poland)            9:35.13                   
9.   Sanaa Koubaa (Germany)            9:35.15                   
10.  Victoria Mitchell (Australia)     9:39.40                   
11.  Michelle Finn (Ireland)           9:49.45                   
12.  Tigest Getent (Bahrain)           9:49.92                   
13.  Maria Bernard (Canada)            9:50.17                   
14.  Meryem Akdag (Turkey)             9:50.28                   
15.  Sandra Eriksson (Finland)         9:56.77                   
16.  Luiza Gega (Albania)              9:58.49                   
17.  Anastasiya Puzakova (Belarus)     10:14.08                  
18.  Amina Bettiche (Algeria)          10:26.91                  
Heat 1
1.   Ruth Jebet (Bahrain)              9:12.62 Q                 
2.   Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia)           9:18.75 Q                 
3.   Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany)   9:19.70 Q                 
4.   Colleen Quigley (U.S.)            9:21.82                   
5.   Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya)       9:30.21                   
6.   Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine)        9:30.89                   
7.   Peruth Chemutai (Uganda)          9:31.03                   
8.   Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden)       9:31.16                   
9.   OEzlem Kaya (Turkey)              9:32.03                   
10.  Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus)     9:32.93                   
11.  Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco)       9:32.94                   
12.  Diana Martin (Spain)              9:44.07                   
13.  Ingeborg Lovnes (Norway)          9:44.85                   
14.  Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland)        9:45.35                   
15.  Juliana Paula dos Santos (Brazil) 9:45.95                   
16.  Erin Teschuk (Canada)             9:53.70                   
17.  Anju Takamizawa (Japan)           9:58.59                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Ruth Jebet (Bahrain)            9 minutes 12.62 seconds 
2.   Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)      9:17.55                 
3.   Emma Coburn (U.S.)              9:18.12                 
4.   Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia)         9:18.71                 
5.   Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia)         9:18.75                 
6.   Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70                 
7.   Lalita Babar (India)            9:19.76                 
8.   Colleen Quigley (U.S.)          9:21.82                 
9.   Madeline Hills (Australia)      9:24.16                 
10.  Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya)   9:24.61                 
11.  Genevieve LaCaze (Australia)    9:26.25                 
12.  Courtney Frerichs (U.S.)        9:27.02                 
13.  Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya)     9:30.21                 
14.  Genevieve Lalonde (Canada)      9:30.24                 
15.  Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐