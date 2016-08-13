版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 23:30 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m round 1 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 8
1.  Christine Day (Jamaica)                           51.54 seconds Q 
2.  Carline Muir (Canada)                             51.57 Q         
3.  Malgorzata Holub (Poland)                         51.80           
4.  Geisa Aparecida Coutinho (Brazil)                 52.05           
5.  Aliyah Abrams (Guyana)                            52.79           
6.  Mariama Mamoudou Ittatou (Niger)                  54.32           
7.  Anastasiya Kudinova (Kazakhstan)                  56.03           
Heat 7
1.  Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)                        51.73 Q         
2.  Kabange Mupopo (Zambia)                           51.76 Q         
3.  Justyna Swiety (Poland)                           51.82           
4.  Christine Botlogetswe (Botswana)                  52.37           
5.  Omolara Omotosho (Nigeria)                        53.22           
6.  Elina Mikhina (Kazakhstan)                        53.83           
7.  Dalal Al Harith (Qatar)                           1:07.12         
Heat 6
1.  Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain)                         51.06 Q         
2.  Libania Grenot (Italy)                            51.17 Q         
3.  Floria Guei (France)                              51.29           
4.  Catia Azevedo (Portugal)                          52.38           
5.  Mariam Kromah (Liberia)                           52.79           
6.  Thi Huyen Nguyen (Vietnam)                        52.97           
7.  Irini Vasiliou (Greece)                           54.37           
8.  Maryan Muse (Somalia)                             1:10.14         
Heat 5
1.  Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)                          51.16 Q         
2.  Morgan Mitchell (Australia)                       51.30 Q         
3.  Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer (Germany)                   51.43           
4.  Emily Diamond (Britain)                           51.76           
5.  Kanika Beckles (Grenada)                          52.41           
6.  Bianca Razor (Romania)                            52.42           
7.  Kineke Alexander (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 52.45           
Heat 4
1.  Natasha Hastings (U.S.)                           51.31 Q         
2.  Christine Ohuruogu (Britain)                      51.40 Q         
3.  Maria Benedicta Chigbolu (Italy)                  52.06           
4.  Lydia Jele (Botswana)                             52.24           
5.  Olha Bibik (Ukraine)                              52.33           
6.  Kendra Clarke (Canada)                            53.61           
7.  Vijona Kryeziu (Kosovo)                           54.30           
Heat 3
1.  Phyllis Francis (U.S.)                            50.58 Q         
2.  Kemi Adekoya (Bahrain)                            50.72 Q         
3.  Margaret Bamgbose (Nigeria)                       51.43           
4.  Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz (Poland)                   52.02           
5.  Alicia Brown (Canada)                             52.27           
6.  Jailma de Lima (Brazil)                           52.65           
7.  Justine Palframan (South Africa)                  53.96           
Heat 2
1.  Allyson Felix (U.S.)                              51.24 Q         
2.  Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine)                            51.40 Q         
3.  Tamara Salaski (Serbia)                           52.70           
4.  Tsholofelo Selemela Thipe (South Africa)          52.80           
5.  Iveta Putalova (Slovakia)                         52.82           
6.  Aauri Lorena Bokesa (Spain)                       53.51           
7.  Seren Bundy-Davies (Britain)                      53.63           
Heat 1
1.  Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica)                     51.36 Q         
2.  Patience Okon (Nigeria)                           51.83 Q         
3.  Anneliese Rubie (Australia)                       51.92           
4.  Yuliya Olishevska (Ukraine)                       52.45           
5.  Djenebou Dante (Mali)                             52.85           
6.  Nirmala Sheoran (India)                           53.03           
7.  Gunta Latiseva-Cudare (Latvia)                    53.08           
Qualified for Next Round
1.    Phyllis Francis (U.S.)          50.58 seconds 
2.    Kemi Adekoya (Bahrain)          50.72         
3.    Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain)       51.06         
4.    Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)        51.16         
5.    Libania Grenot (Italy)          51.17         
6.    Allyson Felix (U.S.)            51.24         
7.    Floria Guei (France)            51.29         
8.    Morgan Mitchell (Australia)     51.30         
9.    Natasha Hastings (U.S.)         51.31         
10.   Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica)   51.36         
11.   Christine Ohuruogu (Britain)    51.40         
11=.  Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine)          51.40         
13.   Margaret Bamgbose (Nigeria)     51.43         
13=.  Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer (Germany) 51.43         
15.   Christine Day (Jamaica)         51.54         
16.   Carline Muir (Canada)           51.57         
17.   Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)      51.73         
18.   Emily Diamond (Britain)         51.76         
18=.  Kabange Mupopo (Zambia)         51.76         
20.   Malgorzata Holub (Poland)       51.80         
21.   Justyna Swiety (Poland)         51.82         
22.   Patience Okon (Nigeria)         51.83         
23.   Anneliese Rubie (Australia)     51.92         
24.   Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz (Poland) 52.02

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐