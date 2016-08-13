UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 8 1. Christine Day (Jamaica) 51.54 seconds Q 2. Carline Muir (Canada) 51.57 Q 3. Malgorzata Holub (Poland) 51.80 4. Geisa Aparecida Coutinho (Brazil) 52.05 5. Aliyah Abrams (Guyana) 52.79 6. Mariama Mamoudou Ittatou (Niger) 54.32 7. Anastasiya Kudinova (Kazakhstan) 56.03 Heat 7 1. Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) 51.73 Q 2. Kabange Mupopo (Zambia) 51.76 Q 3. Justyna Swiety (Poland) 51.82 4. Christine Botlogetswe (Botswana) 52.37 5. Omolara Omotosho (Nigeria) 53.22 6. Elina Mikhina (Kazakhstan) 53.83 7. Dalal Al Harith (Qatar) 1:07.12 Heat 6 1. Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain) 51.06 Q 2. Libania Grenot (Italy) 51.17 Q 3. Floria Guei (France) 51.29 4. Catia Azevedo (Portugal) 52.38 5. Mariam Kromah (Liberia) 52.79 6. Thi Huyen Nguyen (Vietnam) 52.97 7. Irini Vasiliou (Greece) 54.37 8. Maryan Muse (Somalia) 1:10.14 Heat 5 1. Shaunae Miller (Bahamas) 51.16 Q 2. Morgan Mitchell (Australia) 51.30 Q 3. Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer (Germany) 51.43 4. Emily Diamond (Britain) 51.76 5. Kanika Beckles (Grenada) 52.41 6. Bianca Razor (Romania) 52.42 7. Kineke Alexander (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 52.45 Heat 4 1. Natasha Hastings (U.S.) 51.31 Q 2. Christine Ohuruogu (Britain) 51.40 Q 3. Maria Benedicta Chigbolu (Italy) 52.06 4. Lydia Jele (Botswana) 52.24 5. Olha Bibik (Ukraine) 52.33 6. Kendra Clarke (Canada) 53.61 7. Vijona Kryeziu (Kosovo) 54.30 Heat 3 1. Phyllis Francis (U.S.) 50.58 Q 2. Kemi Adekoya (Bahrain) 50.72 Q 3. Margaret Bamgbose (Nigeria) 51.43 4. Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz (Poland) 52.02 5. Alicia Brown (Canada) 52.27 6. Jailma de Lima (Brazil) 52.65 7. Justine Palframan (South Africa) 53.96 Heat 2 1. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 51.24 Q 2. Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine) 51.40 Q 3. Tamara Salaski (Serbia) 52.70 4. Tsholofelo Selemela Thipe (South Africa) 52.80 5. Iveta Putalova (Slovakia) 52.82 6. Aauri Lorena Bokesa (Spain) 53.51 7. Seren Bundy-Davies (Britain) 53.63 Heat 1 1. Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica) 51.36 Q 2. Patience Okon (Nigeria) 51.83 Q 3. Anneliese Rubie (Australia) 51.92 4. Yuliya Olishevska (Ukraine) 52.45 5. Djenebou Dante (Mali) 52.85 6. Nirmala Sheoran (India) 53.03 7. Gunta Latiseva-Cudare (Latvia) 53.08 Qualified for Next Round 1. Phyllis Francis (U.S.) 50.58 seconds 2. Kemi Adekoya (Bahrain) 50.72 3. Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain) 51.06 4. Shaunae Miller (Bahamas) 51.16 5. Libania Grenot (Italy) 51.17 6. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 51.24 7. Floria Guei (France) 51.29 8. Morgan Mitchell (Australia) 51.30 9. Natasha Hastings (U.S.) 51.31 10. Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica) 51.36 11. Christine Ohuruogu (Britain) 51.40 11=. Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine) 51.40 13. Margaret Bamgbose (Nigeria) 51.43 13=. Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer (Germany) 51.43 15. Christine Day (Jamaica) 51.54 16. Carline Muir (Canada) 51.57 17. Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) 51.73 18. Emily Diamond (Britain) 51.76 18=. Kabange Mupopo (Zambia) 51.76 20. Malgorzata Holub (Poland) 51.80 21. Justyna Swiety (Poland) 51.82 22. Patience Okon (Nigeria) 51.83 23. Anneliese Rubie (Australia) 51.92 24. Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz (Poland) 52.02
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.