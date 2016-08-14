UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's heptathlon overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's heptathlon overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m Long Jump Javelin Throw 800m Overall 1. Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) 13.56 1.98 14.91 25.10 6.58 53.13 2:16.54 6810 2. Jessica Ennis-Hill (Britain) 12.84 1.89 13.86 23.49 6.34 46.06 2:09.07 6775 3. Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Canada) 13.18 1.86 13.45 24.18 6.48 47.36 2:09.50 6653 4. Laura Ikauniece-Admidina (Latvia) 13.33 1.77 13.52 23.76 6.12 55.93 2:09.43 6617 5. Carolin Schaefer (Germany) 13.12 1.83 14.57 23.99 6.20 47.99 2:16.52 6540 6. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.98 11.68 23.26 6.51 36.36 2:10.47 6523 7. Yorgelis Rodriguez (Cuba) 13.61 1.86 13.69 24.26 6.25 48.89 2:14.65 6481 8. Gyoergyi Zsivoczky-Farkas (Hungary) 13.79 1.86 14.39 25.38 6.31 48.07 2:11.76 6442 9. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.69 1.86 14.28 24.99 6.19 47.22 2:13.82 6401 10. Anouk Vetter (Netherlands) 13.47 1.77 14.78 23.93 6.10 48.42 2:17.71 6394 11. Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida (France) 13.37 1.77 14.88 25.07 6.43 48.76 2:20.36 6383 12. Barbara Nwaba (U.S.) 13.81 1.83 14.81 24.77 5.81 46.85 2:11.61 6309 13. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.56 1.77 14.04 24.94 6.15 50.80 2:17.55 6300 14. Claudia Rath (Germany) 13.63 1.74 12.83 24.48 6.55 39.39 2:07.22 6270 15. Evelis Aguilar (Colombia) 13.84 1.74 13.60 24.12 6.23 46.90 2:14.32 6263 16. Xenia Krizsan (Hungary) 13.66 1.77 13.78 25.24 6.08 49.78 2:13.46 6257 17. Kendell Williams (U.S.) 13.04 1.83 11.21 24.09 6.31 40.93 2:16.24 6221 18. Heather Miller-Koch (U.S.) 13.56 1.80 12.91 24.97 6.16 40.25 2:06.82 6213 19. Nadine Visser (Netherlands) 13.02 1.68 12.84 24.34 6.35 42.48 2:14.47 6190 20. Akela Jones (Barbados) 13.00 1.89 14.09 24.35 6.30 42.00 2:41.12 6173 21. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 13.84 1.77 13.43 24.60 6.05 46.08 2:15.64 6155 22. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.07 1.80 14.41 25.37 6.08 46.73 2:22.81 6077 23. Vanessa Spinola (Brazil) 14.24 1.68 13.06 24.11 6.10 45.05 2:14.20 6024 24. Katerina Cachova (Czech Republic) 13.19 1.77 12.38 24.32 5.91 37.77 2:18.95 5958 25. Hanna Kasyanova (Ukraine) 13.66 1.77 13.25 24.60 5.88 38.10 2:16.58 5951 26. Alysbeth Felix (Puerto Rico) 14.07 1.68 11.36 24.74 6.22 40.17 2:15.32 5805 27. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece) 13.99 1.65 12.97 26.32 5.51 54.57 2:30.08 5613 28. Alina Fyodorova (Ukraine) 14.10 1.80 14.38 25.44 6.00 35.44 DNF 5038 29. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.75 1.77 13.15 24.67 5.72 33.42 DSQ 4916 . Ekaterina Voronina (Uzbekistan) 15.21 1.65 DNS DNS DNF . Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) DNF DNS DNS DNS DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.