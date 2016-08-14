版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 10:31 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's heptathlon overall results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's heptathlon overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                        100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200m  Long Jump Javelin Throw 800m    Overall 
1.  Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium)          13.56        1.98      14.91    25.10 6.58      53.13         2:16.54 6810    
2.  Jessica Ennis-Hill (Britain)        12.84        1.89      13.86    23.49 6.34      46.06         2:09.07 6775    
3.  Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Canada)      13.18        1.86      13.45    24.18 6.48      47.36         2:09.50 6653    
4.  Laura Ikauniece-Admidina (Latvia)   13.33        1.77      13.52    23.76 6.12      55.93         2:09.43 6617    
5.  Carolin Schaefer (Germany)          13.12        1.83      14.57    23.99 6.20      47.99         2:16.52 6540    
6.  Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48        1.98      11.68    23.26 6.51      36.36         2:10.47 6523    
7.  Yorgelis Rodriguez (Cuba)           13.61        1.86      13.69    24.26 6.25      48.89         2:14.65 6481    
8.  Gyoergyi Zsivoczky-Farkas (Hungary) 13.79        1.86      14.39    25.38 6.31      48.07         2:11.76 6442    
9.  Jennifer Oeser (Germany)            13.69        1.86      14.28    24.99 6.19      47.22         2:13.82 6401    
10. Anouk Vetter (Netherlands)          13.47        1.77      14.78    23.93 6.10      48.42         2:17.71 6394    
11. Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida (France) 13.37        1.77      14.88    25.07 6.43      48.76         2:20.36 6383    
12. Barbara Nwaba (U.S.)                13.81        1.83      14.81    24.77 5.81      46.85         2:11.61 6309    
13. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)       13.56        1.77      14.04    24.94 6.15      50.80         2:17.55 6300    
14. Claudia Rath (Germany)              13.63        1.74      12.83    24.48 6.55      39.39         2:07.22 6270    
15. Evelis Aguilar (Colombia)           13.84        1.74      13.60    24.12 6.23      46.90         2:14.32 6263    
16. Xenia Krizsan (Hungary)             13.66        1.77      13.78    25.24 6.08      49.78         2:13.46 6257    
17. Kendell Williams (U.S.)             13.04        1.83      11.21    24.09 6.31      40.93         2:16.24 6221    
18. Heather Miller-Koch (U.S.)          13.56        1.80      12.91    24.97 6.16      40.25         2:06.82 6213    
19. Nadine Visser (Netherlands)         13.02        1.68      12.84    24.34 6.35      42.48         2:14.47 6190    
20. Akela Jones (Barbados)              13.00        1.89      14.09    24.35 6.30      42.00         2:41.12 6173    
21. Ivona Dadic (Austria)               13.84        1.77      13.43    24.60 6.05      46.08         2:15.64 6155    
22. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic)   14.07        1.80      14.41    25.37 6.08      46.73         2:22.81 6077    
23. Vanessa Spinola (Brazil)            14.24        1.68      13.06    24.11 6.10      45.05         2:14.20 6024    
24. Katerina Cachova (Czech Republic)   13.19        1.77      12.38    24.32 5.91      37.77         2:18.95 5958    
25. Hanna Kasyanova (Ukraine)           13.66        1.77      13.25    24.60 5.88      38.10         2:16.58 5951    
26. Alysbeth Felix (Puerto Rico)        14.07        1.68      11.36    24.74 6.22      40.17         2:15.32 5805    
27. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece)             13.99        1.65      12.97    26.32 5.51      54.57         2:30.08 5613    
28. Alina Fyodorova (Ukraine)           14.10        1.80      14.38    25.44 6.00      35.44         DNF     5038    
29. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)           13.75        1.77      13.15    24.67 5.72      33.42         DSQ     4916    
.   Ekaterina Voronina (Uzbekistan)     15.21        1.65      DNS      DNS                                   DNF     
.   Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)              DNF          DNS       DNS      DNS                                   DNF

