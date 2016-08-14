Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Semifinal 3 1. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 10.88 seconds Q 2. English Gardner (U.S.) 10.90 Q 3. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 11.09 4. Desiree Henry (Britain) 11.09 5. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 11.20 6. Carina Horn (South Africa) 11.20 7. Tatjana Pinto (Germany) 11.32 . Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) DNS Semifinal 2 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.88 Q 2. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 10.90 Q 3. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 10.94 4. Tianna Bartoletta (U.S.) 11.00 5. Rosangela Santos (Brazil) 11.23 6. Narcisa Landazuri (Ecuador) 11.27 7. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 11.32 8. Asha Philip (Britain) 11.33 Semifinal 1 1. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 10.90 Q 2. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.90 Q 3. Christania Williams (Jamaica) 10.96 4. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 11.01 5. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 11.14 6. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 11.16 7. Ewa Swoboda (Poland) 11.18 8. Olesya Povh (Ukraine) 11.29 Qualified for Next Round 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) 10.88 seconds 1. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 10.88 3. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.90 3. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 10.90 3. English Gardner (U.S.) 10.90 3. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 10.90 7. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 10.94 8. Christania Williams (Jamaica) 10.96
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.