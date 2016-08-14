版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)               10.88 seconds Q 
2.  English Gardner (U.S.)                  10.90 Q         
3.  Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria)             11.09           
4.  Desiree Henry (Britain)                 11.09           
5.  Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago)     11.20           
6.  Carina Horn (South Africa)              11.20           
7.  Tatjana Pinto (Germany)                 11.32           
.   Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria)           DNS             
Semifinal 2
1.  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)       10.88 Q         
2.  Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)           10.90 Q         
3.  Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)        10.94           
4.  Tianna Bartoletta (U.S.)                11.00           
5.  Rosangela Santos (Brazil)               11.23           
6.  Narcisa Landazuri (Ecuador)             11.27           
7.  Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine)           11.32           
8.  Asha Philip (Britain)                   11.33           
Semifinal 1
1.  Tori Bowie (U.S.)                       10.90 Q         
2.  Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.90 Q         
3.  Christania Williams (Jamaica)           10.96           
4.  Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast)           11.01           
5.  Angela Tenorio (Ecuador)                11.14           
6.  Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland)         11.16           
7.  Ewa Swoboda (Poland)                    11.18           
8.  Olesya Povh (Ukraine)                   11.29           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)       10.88 seconds 
1.  Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)               10.88         
3.  Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.90         
3.  Tori Bowie (U.S.)                       10.90         
3.  English Gardner (U.S.)                  10.90         
3.  Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)           10.90         
7.  Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)        10.94         
8.  Christania Williams (Jamaica)           10.96

