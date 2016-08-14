版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)               10.71 seconds 
2.  Tori Bowie (U.S.)                       10.83         
3.  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)       10.86         
4.  Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)        10.86         
5.  Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)           10.90         
6.  Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.92         
7.  English Gardner (U.S.)                  10.94         
8.  Christania Williams (Jamaica)           11.80

