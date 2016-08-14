版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Allyson Felix (U.S.)            49.67 seconds Q 
2.  Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)        49.91 Q         
3.  Libania Grenot (Italy)          50.60           
4.  Christine Day (Jamaica)         51.53           
5.  Justyna Swiety (Poland)         51.62           
6.  Anneliese Rubie (Australia)     51.96           
7.  Kabange Mupopo (Zambia)         52.04           
8.  Patience Okon (Nigeria)         52.52           
Semifinal 2
1.  Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)      49.83 Q         
2.  Natasha Hastings (U.S.)         49.90 Q         
3.  Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain)       50.88           
4.  Floria Guei (France)            51.08           
5.  Carline Muir (Canada)           51.11           
6.  Emily Diamond (Britain)         51.49           
7.  Malgorzata Holub (Poland)       51.93           
8.  Morgan Mitchell (Australia)     52.68           
Semifinal 1
1.  Phyllis Francis (U.S.)          50.31 Q         
2.  Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica)   50.69 Q         
3.  Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine)          50.75           
4.  Kemi Adekoya (Bahrain)          50.88           
5.  Christine Ohuruogu (Britain)    51.22           
6.  Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer (Germany) 51.61           
7.  Margaret Bamgbose (Nigeria)     51.92           
8.  Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz (Poland) 52.51           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Allyson Felix (U.S.)          49.67 seconds 
2.  Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)    49.83         
3.  Natasha Hastings (U.S.)       49.90         
4.  Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)      49.91         
5.  Phyllis Francis (U.S.)        50.31         
6.  Libania Grenot (Italy)        50.60         
7.  Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica) 50.69         
8.  Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine)        50.75

