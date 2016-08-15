Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Semifinal 2 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 3.06 seconds Q 2. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:03.62 Q 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:04.16 Q 4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:05.07 Q 5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.41 Q 6. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:06.83 7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:08.53 8. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:08.55 9. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:10.15 10. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:11.34 11. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:13.25 12. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:17.83 Semifinal 1 1. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 Q 2. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4:04.23 Q 3. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:04.46 Q 4. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:05.19 Q 5. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:05.28 Q 6. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:05.29 7. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:05.60 8. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:05.81 9. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.95 10. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:07.26 11. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:08.07 12. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:10.41 Qualified for Next Round 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 3.06 seconds 2. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:03.62 3. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 4. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:04.16 5. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4:04.23 6. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:04.46 7. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:05.07 8. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:05.19 9. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:05.28 10. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:05.29 11. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:05.60 13. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.41
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.