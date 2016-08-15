版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Semifinal 2
1.   Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia)          4 minutes 3.06 seconds Q 
2.   Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)         4:03.62 Q                
3.   Laura Muir (Britain)               4:04.16 Q                
4.   Jennifer Simpson (U.S.)            4:05.07 Q                
5.   Meraf Bahta (Sweden)               4:06.41 Q                
6.   Violah Lagat (Kenya)               4:06.83                  
7.   Nicole Sifuentes (Canada)          4:08.53                  
8.   Malika Akkaoui (Morocco)           4:08.55                  
9.   Diana Sujew (Germany)              4:10.15                  
10.  Danuta Urbanik (Poland)            4:11.34                  
11.  Jenny Blundell (Australia)         4:13.25                  
12.  Angelika Cichocka (Poland)         4:17.83                  
Semifinal 1
1.   Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 Q                
2.   Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)            4:04.23 Q                
3.   Shannon Rowbury (U.S.)             4:04.46 Q                
4.   Besu Sado (Ethiopia)               4:05.19 Q                
5.   Laura Weightman (Britain)          4:05.28 Q                
6.   Sofia Ennaoui (Poland)             4:05.29                  
7.   Rababe Arafi (Morocco)             4:05.60                  
8.   Linden Hall (Australia)            4:05.81                  
9.   Zoe Buckman (Australia)            4:06.95                  
10.  Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany)  4:07.26                  
11.  Ciara Mageean (Ireland)            4:08.07                  
12.  Brenda Martinez (U.S.)             4:10.41                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia)          4 minutes 3.06 seconds 
2.   Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)         4:03.62                
3.   Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95                
4.   Laura Muir (Britain)               4:04.16                
5.   Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)            4:04.23                
6.   Shannon Rowbury (U.S.)             4:04.46                
7.   Jennifer Simpson (U.S.)            4:05.07                
8.   Besu Sado (Ethiopia)               4:05.19                
9.   Laura Weightman (Britain)          4:05.28                
10.  Sofia Ennaoui (Poland)             4:05.29                
11.  Rababe Arafi (Morocco)             4:05.60                
13.  Meraf Bahta (Sweden)               4:06.41

