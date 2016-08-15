版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 09:18 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's triple jump final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's triple jump final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Caterine Ibargueen (Colombia)    15.17 metres 
2.   Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)        14.98        
3.   Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan)       14.74        
4.   Keturah Orji (U.S.)              14.71        
5.   Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko (Israel) 14.68        
6.   Patricia Mamona (Portugal)       14.65        
7.   Kimberly Williams (Jamaica)      14.53        
8.   Paraskevi Papahristou (Greece)   14.26        
9.   Anna Jagaciak (Poland)           14.07        
10.  Kristin Gierisch (Germany)       13.96        
11.  Kristiina Maekelae (Finland)     13.95

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐