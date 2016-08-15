Olympics-Athletics-Women's 200m round 1 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 200m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 9 1. Ofonime Edidiong Odiong (Bahrain) 22.74 seconds Q 2. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.78 Q 3. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 22.97 4. Olga Safronova (Kazakhstan) 23.29 5. Ashley Kelly (British Virgin Islands) 23.61 6. Tameka Williams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 23.61 7. Sabina Veit (Slovenia) 23.75 8. Kristina Pronzhenko (Tajikistan) 25.53 Heat 8 1. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.47 Q 2. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.52 Q 3. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 22.78 4. Nadine Gonska (Germany) 23.03 5. Eleni Artymata (Cyprus) 23.27 6. Arialis Gandulla (Cuba) 23.41 7. Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) 23.65 8. Maizurah Abdul Rahim (Brunei Darussalam) 28.02 Heat 7 1. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.61 Q 2. Ella Nelson (Australia) 22.66 Q 3. Jodie Williams (Britain) 22.69 4. Lorene Bazolo (Portugal) 23.01 5. Chisato Fukushima (Japan) 23.21 6. LaVerne Jones-Ferrette (Virgin Islands) 23.35 7. Vitoria Cristina Rosa (Brazil) 23.35 8. Sheniqua Ferguson (Bahamas) 23.62 Heat 6 1. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.45 Q 2. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 22.89 Q 3. Jamile Samuel (Netherlands) 23.04 4. Ramona Papaioannou (Cyprus) 23.10 5. Elyzaveta Bryzgina (Ukraine) 23.28 6. Nigina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 23.33 7. Viktoriya Zyabkina (Kazakhstan) 23.34 8. Najma Parveen (Pakistan) 26.11 Heat 5 1. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.71 Q 2. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.77 Q 3. Anthonique Strachan (Bahamas) 22.96 4. Tessa van Schagen (Netherlands) 23.41 5. Gina Bass (Gambia) 23.43 6. Srabani Nanda (India) 23.58 7. Aurelie Alcindor (Mauritius) 24.55 8. Gayane Chiloyan (Armenia) 25.03 Heat 4 1. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.31 Q 2. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.63 Q 3. Gina Lueckenkemper (Germany) 22.80 4. Maria Belibasaki (Greece) 23.19 5. Justine Palframan (South Africa) 23.33 6. Janet Amponsah (Ghana) 23.67 7. Diana Khubeseryan (Armenia) 25.16 8. Margret Rumat Hassan (South Sudan) 26.99 Heat 3 1. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.50 Q 2. Simone Facey (Jamaica) 22.78 Q 3. Kauiza Venancio (Brazil) 23.06 4. Alyssa Conley (South Africa) 23.17 5. Isidora Jimenez (Chile) 23.29 6. Estela Garcia (Spain) 23.43 7. Nataliya Strohova (Ukraine) 23.69 8. Yelena Ryabova (Turkmenistan) 25.45 Heat 2 1. Jenna Prandini (U.S.) 22.62 Q 2. Lisa Mayer (Germany) 22.86 Q 3. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 22.90 4. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 22.94 5. Celiangely Morales (Puerto Rico) 23.00 6. Gloria Hooper (Italy) 23.05 7. Marielis Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 23.39 8. Cynthia Bolingo (Belgium) 23.98 Heat 1 1. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 22.51 Q 2. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 22.64 Q 3. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 22.80 4. Anna Kielbasinska (Poland) 22.95 5. Reyare Thomas (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.97 6. Maja Mihalinec (Slovenia) 23.38 7. Olivia Borlee (Belgium) 23.53 8. Afa Ismail (Maldives) 24.96 Qualified for Next Round 1. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.31 seconds 2. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.45 3. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.47 4. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.50 5. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 22.51 6. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.52 7. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.61 8. Jenna Prandini (U.S.) 22.62 9. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.63 10. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 22.64 11. Ella Nelson (Australia) 22.66 12. Jodie Williams (Britain) 22.69 13. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.71 14. Ofonime Edidiong Odiong (Bahrain) 22.74 15. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.77 16. Simone Facey (Jamaica) 22.78 16. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.78 16. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 22.78 19. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 22.80 19. Gina Lueckenkemper (Germany) 22.80 21. Lisa Mayer (Germany) 22.86 22. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 22.89 23. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 22.90 24. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 22.94