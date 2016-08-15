Olympics-Athletics-Women's 200m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 200m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 9 1. Ofonime Edidiong Odiong (Bahrain) 22.74 seconds Q 2. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.78 Q 3. Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica) 22.97 4. Olga Safronova (Kazakhstan) 23.29 5. Ashley Kelly (British Virgin Islands) 23.61 6. Tameka Williams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 23.61 7. Sabina Veit (Slovenia) 23.75 8. Kristina Pronzhenko (Tajikistan) 25.53 Heat 8 1. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.47 Q 2. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.52 Q 3. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 22.78 4. Nadine Gonska (Germany) 23.03 5. Eleni Artymata (Cyprus) 23.27 6. Arialis Gandulla (Cuba) 23.41 7. Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) 23.65 8. Maizurah Abdul Rahim (Brunei Darussalam) 28.02 Heat 7 1. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.61 Q 2. Ella Nelson (Australia) 22.66 Q 3. Jodie Williams (Britain) 22.69 4. Lorene Bazolo (Portugal) 23.01 5. Chisato Fukushima (Japan) 23.21 6. LaVerne Jones-Ferrette (Virgin Islands) 23.35 7. Vitoria Cristina Rosa (Brazil) 23.35 8. Sheniqua Ferguson (Bahamas) 23.62 Heat 6 1. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.45 Q 2. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 22.89 Q 3. Jamile Samuel (Netherlands) 23.04 4. Ramona Papaioannou (Cyprus) 23.10 5. Elyzaveta Bryzgina (Ukraine) 23.28 6. Nigina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 23.33 7. Viktoriya Zyabkina (Kazakhstan) 23.34 8. Najma Parveen (Pakistan) 26.11 Heat 5 1. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.71 Q 2. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.77 Q 3. Anthonique Strachan (Bahamas) 22.96 4. Tessa van Schagen (Netherlands) 23.41 5. Gina Bass (Gambia) 23.43 6. Srabani Nanda (India) 23.58 7. Aurelie Alcindor (Mauritius) 24.55 8. Gayane Chiloyan (Armenia) 25.03 Heat 4 1. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.31 Q 2. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.63 Q 3. Gina Lueckenkemper (Germany) 22.80 4. Maria Belibasaki (Greece) 23.19 5. Justine Palframan (South Africa) 23.33 6. Janet Amponsah (Ghana) 23.67 7. Diana Khubeseryan (Armenia) 25.16 8. Margret Rumat Hassan (South Sudan) 26.99 Heat 3 1. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.50 Q 2. Simone Facey (Jamaica) 22.78 Q 3. Kauiza Venancio (Brazil) 23.06 4. Alyssa Conley (South Africa) 23.17 5. Isidora Jimenez (Chile) 23.29 6. Estela Garcia (Spain) 23.43 7. Nataliya Strohova (Ukraine) 23.69 8. Yelena Ryabova (Turkmenistan) 25.45 Heat 2 1. Jenna Prandini (U.S.) 22.62 Q 2. Lisa Mayer (Germany) 22.86 Q 3. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 22.90 4. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 22.94 5. Celiangely Morales (Puerto Rico) 23.00 6. Gloria Hooper (Italy) 23.05 7. Marielis Sanchez (Dominican Republic) 23.39 8. Cynthia Bolingo (Belgium) 23.98 Heat 1 1. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 22.51 Q 2. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 22.64 Q 3. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 22.80 4. Anna Kielbasinska (Poland) 22.95 5. Reyare Thomas (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.97 6. Maja Mihalinec (Slovenia) 23.38 7. Olivia Borlee (Belgium) 23.53 8. Afa Ismail (Maldives) 24.96 Qualified for Next Round 1. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.31 seconds 2. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.45 3. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.47 4. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.50 5. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 22.51 6. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.52 7. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.61 8. Jenna Prandini (U.S.) 22.62 9. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.63 10. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 22.64 11. Ella Nelson (Australia) 22.66 12. Jodie Williams (Britain) 22.69 13. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.71 14. Ofonime Edidiong Odiong (Bahrain) 22.74 15. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.77 16. Simone Facey (Jamaica) 22.78 16. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.78 16. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 22.78 19. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 22.80 19. Gina Lueckenkemper (Germany) 22.80 21. Lisa Mayer (Germany) 22.86 22. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 22.89 23. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 22.90 24. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 22.94
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.