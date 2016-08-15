版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's hammer throw final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's hammer throw final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland)    82.29 metres WR 
2.   Zhang Wenxiu (China)         76.75           
3.   Sophie Hitchon (Britain)     74.54           
4.   Betty Heidler (Germany)      73.71           
5.   Zalina Marghieva (Moldova)   73.50           
6.   Amber Campbell (U.S.)        72.74           
7.   Hanna Malyshik (Belarus)     71.90           
8.   Deanna Price (U.S.)          70.95           
9.   Joanna Fiodorow (Poland)     69.87           
10.  Rosa Rodriguez (Venezuela)   69.26           
11.  Alexandra Tavernier (France) 65.18           
.    Wang Zheng (China)           NoM

