UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's discus throw qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's discus throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Group B 1. Yaime Perez (Cuba) 65.38 Q metres 2. Su Xinyue (China) 65.14 Q 3. Nadine Mueller (Germany) 63.67 Q 4. Melina Robert-Michon (France) 62.59 Q 5. Julia Fischer (Germany) 61.83 6. Natalya Semenova (Ukraine) 58.41 7. Tarasue Barnett (Jamaica) 58.09 8. Karen Gallardo (Chile) 57.81 9. Seema Punia (India) 57.58 10. Andressa de Morais (Brazil) 57.38 11. Sabina Asenjo (Spain) 56.94 12. Subenrat Insaeng (Thailand) 56.64 13. Kelsey Card (U.S.) 56.41 14. Rocio Comba (Argentina) 54.44 15. Jade Lally (Britain) 54.06 16. Shelbi Vaughan (U.S.) 53.33 . Kellion Knibb (Jamaica) NoM Group A 1. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) 64.81 Q 2. Dani Samuels (Australia) 64.46 Q 3. Denia Caballero (Cuba) 62.94 Q 4. Feng Bin (China) 62.01 Q 5. Chen Yang (China) 61.44 6. Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania) 60.79 7. Shanice Craft (Germany) 60.23 8. Pauline Pousse (France) 58.98 9. Chinwe Okoro (Nigeria) 58.85 10. Zaneta Glanc (Poland) 57.88 11. Dragana Tomasevic (Serbia) 57.67 12. Shadae Lawrence (Jamaica) 57.09 13. Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou (Greece) 54.84 14. Natalia Stratulat (Moldova) 53.27 15. Fernanda Raquel Borges (Brazil) 51.85 16. Mariya Telushkina (Kazakhstan) 45.33 . Whitney Ashley (U.S.) NoM Qualified for Next Round 1. Yaime Perez (Cuba) 65.38 metres 2. Su Xinyue (China) 65.14 3. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) 64.81 4. Dani Samuels (Australia) 64.46 5. Nadine Mueller (Germany) 63.67 6. Denia Caballero (Cuba) 62.94 7. Melina Robert-Michon (France) 62.59 8. Feng Bin (China) 62.01 9. Julia Fischer (Germany) 61.83 10. Chen Yang (China) 61.44 11. Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania) 60.79 12. Shanice Craft (Germany) 60.23
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.