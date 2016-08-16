版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's discus throw qualification results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's discus throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Group B
1.   Yaime Perez (Cuba)                 65.38 Q metres 
2.   Su Xinyue (China)                  65.14 Q        
3.   Nadine Mueller (Germany)           63.67 Q        
4.   Melina Robert-Michon (France)      62.59 Q        
5.   Julia Fischer (Germany)            61.83          
6.   Natalya Semenova (Ukraine)         58.41          
7.   Tarasue Barnett (Jamaica)          58.09          
8.   Karen Gallardo (Chile)             57.81          
9.   Seema Punia (India)                57.58          
10.  Andressa de Morais (Brazil)        57.38          
11.  Sabina Asenjo (Spain)              56.94          
12.  Subenrat Insaeng (Thailand)        56.64          
13.  Kelsey Card (U.S.)                 56.41          
14.  Rocio Comba (Argentina)            54.44          
15.  Jade Lally (Britain)               54.06          
16.  Shelbi Vaughan (U.S.)              53.33          
.    Kellion Knibb (Jamaica)            NoM            
Group A
1.   Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)          64.81 Q        
2.   Dani Samuels (Australia)           64.46 Q        
3.   Denia Caballero (Cuba)             62.94 Q        
4.   Feng Bin (China)                   62.01 Q        
5.   Chen Yang (China)                  61.44          
6.   Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania)      60.79          
7.   Shanice Craft (Germany)            60.23          
8.   Pauline Pousse (France)            58.98          
9.   Chinwe Okoro (Nigeria)             58.85          
10.  Zaneta Glanc (Poland)              57.88          
11.  Dragana Tomasevic (Serbia)         57.67          
12.  Shadae Lawrence (Jamaica)          57.09          
13.  Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou (Greece) 54.84          
14.  Natalia Stratulat (Moldova)        53.27          
15.  Fernanda Raquel Borges (Brazil)    51.85          
16.  Mariya Telushkina (Kazakhstan)     45.33          
.    Whitney Ashley (U.S.)              NoM            
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Yaime Perez (Cuba)            65.38 metres 
2.   Su Xinyue (China)             65.14        
3.   Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)     64.81        
4.   Dani Samuels (Australia)      64.46        
5.   Nadine Mueller (Germany)      63.67        
6.   Denia Caballero (Cuba)        62.94        
7.   Melina Robert-Michon (France) 62.59        
8.   Feng Bin (China)              62.01        
9.   Julia Fischer (Germany)       61.83        
10.  Chen Yang (China)             61.44        
11.  Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania) 60.79        
12.  Shanice Craft (Germany)       60.23

