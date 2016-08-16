版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m hurdles round 1 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 6
1.  Eilidh Doyle (Britain)                 55.46 seconds Q 
2.  Sage Watson (Canada)                   55.93 Q         
3.  Olena Kolesnychenko (Ukraine)          56.61 Q         
4.  Amaka Ogoegbunam (Nigeria)             56.96           
5.  Satomi Kubokura (Japan)                57.34           
6.  Marzia Caravelli (Italy)               57.77           
7.  Sharolyn Scott (Costa Rica)            58.27           
8.  Aleksandra Romanova (Kazakhstan)       59.36           
Heat 5
1.  Dalilah Muhammad (U.S.)                55.33 Q         
2.  Noelle Montcalm (Canada)               56.07 Q         
3.  Anna Titimets (Ukraine)                56.24 Q         
4.  Lauren Wells (Australia)               56.26           
5.  Phara Anacharsis (France)              56.64           
6.  Vera Barbosa (Portugal)                57.28           
7.  Thi Huyen Nguyen (Vietnam)             57.87           
8.  Natalya Asanova (Uzbekistan)           1:02.37         
Heat 4
1.  Sara Slott Petersen (Denmark)          55.20 Q         
2.  Wenda Theron Nel (South Africa)        55.55 Q         
3.  Emilia Ankiewicz (Poland)              55.89 Q         
4.  Yadisleidis Pedroso (Italy)            55.91           
5.  Janeil Bellille (Trinidad and Tobago)  56.25           
6.  Katsiaryna Belanovich (Belarus)        56.55           
7.  Axelle Dauwens (Belgium)               57.68           
8.  Ghfran Almouhamad (Syria)              58.85           
Heat 3
1.  Ashley Spencer (U.S.)                  55.12 Q         
2.  Leah Nugent (Jamaica)                  55.66 Q         
3.  Viktoriya Tkachuk (Ukraine)            56.14 Q         
4.  Denisa Rosolova (Czech Republic)       56.36           
5.  Lea Sprunger (Switzerland)             56.58           
6.  Amalie Hammild Iuel (Norway)           56.75           
7.  Hayat Lambarki (Morocco)               1:00.83         
8.  Lilit Harutyunyan (Armenia)            1:03.13         
Heat 2
1.  Joanna Linkiewicz (Poland)             56.07 Q         
2.  Janieve Russell (Jamaica)              56.13 Q         
3.  Grace Claxton (Puerto Rico)            56.40 Q         
4.  Tia-Adana Belle (Barbados)             56.68           
5.  Sparkle Mcknight (Trinidad and Tobago) 56.80           
6.  Jackie Baumann (Germany)               59.04           
7.  Drita Islami (FYR Macedonia)           1:01.18         
8.  Chanice Chase (Canada)                 1:02.83         
Heat 1
1.  Ristananna Tracey (Jamaica)            54.88 Q         
2.  Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic)        55.54 Q         
3.  Ayomide Folorunso (Italy)              55.78 Q         
4.  Stina Troest (Denmark)                 56.06           
5.  Sydney McLaughlin (U.S.)               56.32           
6.  Petra Fontanive (Switzerland)          56.80           
7.  Zurian Hechavarria (Cuba)              57.28           
8.  Maureen Jelagat Maiyo (Kenya)          57.97           
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Ristananna Tracey (Jamaica)           54.88 seconds 
2.   Ashley Spencer (U.S.)                 55.12         
3.   Sara Slott Petersen (Denmark)         55.20         
4.   Dalilah Muhammad (U.S.)               55.33         
5.   Eilidh Doyle (Britain)                55.46         
6.   Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic)       55.54         
7.   Wenda Theron Nel (South Africa)       55.55         
8.   Leah Nugent (Jamaica)                 55.66         
9.   Ayomide Folorunso (Italy)             55.78         
10.  Emilia Ankiewicz (Poland)             55.89         
11.  Yadisleidis Pedroso (Italy)           55.91         
12.  Sage Watson (Canada)                  55.93         
13.  Stina Troest (Denmark)                56.06         
14.  Joanna Linkiewicz (Poland)            56.07         
14.  Noelle Montcalm (Canada)              56.07         
16.  Janieve Russell (Jamaica)             56.13         
17.  Viktoriya Tkachuk (Ukraine)           56.14         
18.  Anna Titimets (Ukraine)               56.24         
19.  Janeil Bellille (Trinidad and Tobago) 56.25         
20.  Lauren Wells (Australia)              56.26         
21.  Sydney McLaughlin (U.S.)              56.32         
22.  Denisa Rosolova (Czech Republic)      56.36         
23.  Grace Claxton (Puerto Rico)           56.40         
26.  Olena Kolesnychenko (Ukraine)         56.61

