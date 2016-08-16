版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)      49.44 seconds 
2.  Allyson Felix (U.S.)          49.51         
3.  Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)    49.85         
4.  Natasha Hastings (U.S.)       50.34         
5.  Phyllis Francis (U.S.)        50.41         
6.  Stephenie McPherson (Jamaica) 50.97         
7.  Olha Zemlyak (Ukraine)        51.24         
8.  Libania Grenot (Italy)        51.25

