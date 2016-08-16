Olympics-Athletics-Women's 5000m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 5000m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 2 1. Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) 15 minutes 4.35 seconds Q 2. Senbere Teferi (Ethiopia) 15:17.43 Q 3. Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 15:17.74 Q 4. Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway) 15:17.83 Q 5. Eilish McColgan (Britain) 15:18.20 Q 6. Eloise Wellings (Australia) 15:19.02 7. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 15:20.45 8. Stephanie Twell (Britain) 15:25.90 9. Misaki Onishi (Japan) 15:29.17 10. Mimi Belete (Bahrain) 15:29.72 11. Andrea Seccafien (Canada) 15:30.32 12. Ayuko Suzuki (Japan) 15:41.81 13. Stella Chesang (Uganda) 15:49.80 14. Jennifer Wenth (Austria) 16:07.02 15. Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand) 16:43.61 16. Abbey D'Agostino (U.S.) 17:10.02 . Bibiro Ali Taher (Chad) DNF Heat 1 1. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 15:19.38 Q 2. Yasemin Can (Turkey) 15:19.50 Q 3. Mercy Cherono (Kenya) 15:19.56 Q 4. Shelby Houlihan (U.S.) 15:19.76 Q 5. Susan Kuijken (Netherlands) 15:19.96 Q 6. Madeline Hills (Australia) 15:21.33 7. Miyuki Uehara (Japan) 15:23.41 8. Ababel Yeshaneh Birhane (Ethiopia) 15:24.38 9. Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) 15:29.07 10. Laura Whittle (Britain) 15:31.30 11. Louise Carton (Belgium) 15:34.39 12. Kim Conley (U.S.) 15:36.00 13. Jessica O'Connell (Canada) 15:51.18 14. Lucy Oliver (New Zealand) 15:53.77 15. Sharon Firisua (Solomon Islands) 18:01.62 16. Beatrice Alice Kamulhanga (DR Congo) 19:29.47 . Dalila Abdulkadir Gosa (Bahrain) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) 15 minutes 4.35 seconds 2. Senbere Teferi (Ethiopia) 15:17.43 3. Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 15:17.74 4. Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway) 15:17.83 5. Eilish McColgan (Britain) 15:18.20 6. Eloise Wellings (Australia) 15:19.02 7. Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya) 15:19.38 8. Yasemin Can (Turkey) 15:19.50 9. Mercy Cherono (Kenya) 15:19.56 10. Shelby Houlihan (U.S.) 15:19.76 11. Susan Kuijken (Netherlands) 15:19.96 12. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 15:20.45 13. Madeline Hills (Australia) 15:21.33 14. Miyuki Uehara (Japan) 15:23.41 15. Ababel Yeshaneh Birhane (Ethiopia) 15:24.38
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.