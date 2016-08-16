版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:21 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 5000m round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 5000m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 2
1.   Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia)               15 minutes 4.35 seconds Q 
2.   Senbere Teferi (Ethiopia)            15:17.43 Q                
3.   Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya)    15:17.74 Q                
4.   Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (Norway)   15:17.83 Q                
5.   Eilish McColgan (Britain)            15:18.20 Q                
6.   Eloise Wellings (Australia)          15:19.02                  
7.   Genevieve LaCaze (Australia)         15:20.45                  
8.   Stephanie Twell (Britain)            15:25.90                  
9.   Misaki Onishi (Japan)                15:29.17                  
10.  Mimi Belete (Bahrain)                15:29.72                  
11.  Andrea Seccafien (Canada)            15:30.32                  
12.  Ayuko Suzuki (Japan)                 15:41.81                  
13.  Stella Chesang (Uganda)              15:49.80                  
14.  Jennifer Wenth (Austria)             16:07.02                  
15.  Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand)          16:43.61                  
16.  Abbey D'Agostino (U.S.)              17:10.02                  
.    Bibiro Ali Taher (Chad)              DNF                       
Heat 1
1.   Hellen Onsando Obiri (Kenya)         15:19.38 Q                
2.   Yasemin Can (Turkey)                 15:19.50 Q                
3.   Mercy Cherono (Kenya)                15:19.56 Q                
4.   Shelby Houlihan (U.S.)               15:19.76 Q                
5.   Susan Kuijken (Netherlands)          15:19.96 Q                
6.   Madeline Hills (Australia)           15:21.33                  
7.   Miyuki Uehara (Japan)                15:23.41                  
8.   Ababel Yeshaneh Birhane (Ethiopia)   15:24.38                  
9.   Juliet Chekwel (Uganda)              15:29.07                  
10.  Laura Whittle (Britain)              15:31.30                  
11.  Louise Carton (Belgium)              15:34.39                  
12.  Kim Conley (U.S.)                    15:36.00                  
13.  Jessica O'Connell (Canada)           15:51.18                  
14.  Lucy Oliver (New Zealand)            15:53.77                  
15.  Sharon Firisua (Solomon Islands)     18:01.62                  
16.  Beatrice Alice Kamulhanga (DR Congo) 19:29.47                  
.    Dalila Abdulkadir Gosa (Bahrain)     DNS                       
