版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:47 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m hurdles round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 6
1.  Brianna Rollins (U.S.)               12.54 seconds Q 
2.  Megan Simmonds (Jamaica)             12.81 Q         
3.  Sandra Gomis (France)                13.04 Q         
4.  Nadine Visser (Netherlands)          13.07           
5.  Fabiana Moraes (Brazil)              13.22           
6.  Valentina Kibalnikova (Uzbekistan)   13.29           
7.  Olena Yanovska (Ukraine)             13.32           
.   Reina-Flor Okori (Equatorial Guinea) DNS             
Heat 5
1.  Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico)  12.70 Q         
2.  Alina Talay (Belarus)                12.74 Q         
3.  Pamela Dutkiewicz (Germany)          12.90 Q         
4.  Nikkita Holder (Canada)              12.92           
5.  Oluwatobi Amusan (Nigeria)           12.99           
6.  Karolina Koleczek (Poland)           13.04           
7.  Oksana Shkurat (Ukraine)             13.22           
8.  Yvette Lewis (Panama)                13.35           
Heat 4
1.  Cindy Roleder (Germany)              12.86 Q         
2.  Tiffany Porter (Britain)             12.87 Q         
3.  Nickiesha Wilson (Jamaica)           12.89 Q         
4.  Clelia Rard-Reuse (Switzerland)      12.91           
5.  Cindy Billaud (France)               12.98           
6.  Kierre Beckles (Barbados)            13.01           
7.  Hanna Platitsyna (Ukraine)           13.12           
8.  Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso)          13.41           
Heat 3
1.  Cindy Ofili (Britain)                12.75 Q         
2.  Nadine Hildebrand (Germany)          12.84 Q         
3.  Isabelle Pedersen (Norway)           12.86 Q         
4.  Andrea Ivancevic (Croatia)           12.90           
5.  Brigitte Merlano (Colombia)          13.09           
6.  Angela Whyte (Canada)                13.09           
7.  Elisavet Pesiridou (Greece)          13.10           
8.  Anastassiya Pilipenko (Kazakhstan)   13.29           
Heat 2
1.  Nia Ali (U.S.)                       12.76 Q         
2.  Phylicia George (Canada)             12.83 Q         
3.  Pedrya Seymour (Bahamas)             12.85 Q         
4.  Wu Shuijiao (China)                  13.03           
5.  Maila Machado (Brazil)               13.09           
6.  Michelle Jenneke (Australia)         13.26           
7.  Katsiaryna Paplauskaya (Belarus)     13.45           
8.  Beate Schrott (Austria)              13.47           
Heat 1
1.  Kristi Castlin (U.S.)                12.68 Q         
2.  Anne Zagre (Belgium)                 12.85 Q         
3.  Nooralotta Neziri (Finland)          12.88 Q         
4.  Shermaine Williams (Jamaica)         12.95           
5.  Susanna Kallur (Sweden)              13.04           
6.  Caridad Jerez (Spain)                13.26           
7.  Katy Sealy (Belize)                  15.79           
.   Mulern Jean (Haiti)                  DSQ             
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Brianna Rollins (U.S.)              12.54 seconds 
2.   Kristi Castlin (U.S.)               12.68         
3.   Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) 12.70         
4.   Alina Talay (Belarus)               12.74         
5.   Cindy Ofili (Britain)               12.75         
6.   Nia Ali (U.S.)                      12.76         
7.   Megan Simmonds (Jamaica)            12.81         
8.   Phylicia George (Canada)            12.83         
9.   Nadine Hildebrand (Germany)         12.84         
10.  Pedrya Seymour (Bahamas)            12.85         
10.  Anne Zagre (Belgium)                12.85         
12.  Isabelle Pedersen (Norway)          12.86         
12.  Cindy Roleder (Germany)             12.86         
14.  Tiffany Porter (Britain)            12.87         
15.  Nooralotta Neziri (Finland)         12.88         
16.  Nickiesha Wilson (Jamaica)          12.89         
17.  Pamela Dutkiewicz (Germany)         12.90         
17.  Andrea Ivancevic (Croatia)          12.90         
19.  Clelia Rard-Reuse (Switzerland)     12.91         
20.  Nikkita Holder (Canada)             12.92         
21.  Shermaine Williams (Jamaica)        12.95         
22.  Cindy Billaud (France)              12.98         
23.  Oluwatobi Amusan (Nigeria)          12.99         
26.  Sandra Gomis (France)               13.04

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐