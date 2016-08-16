Olympics-Athletics-Women's 100m hurdles round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 100m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 6 1. Brianna Rollins (U.S.) 12.54 seconds Q 2. Megan Simmonds (Jamaica) 12.81 Q 3. Sandra Gomis (France) 13.04 Q 4. Nadine Visser (Netherlands) 13.07 5. Fabiana Moraes (Brazil) 13.22 6. Valentina Kibalnikova (Uzbekistan) 13.29 7. Olena Yanovska (Ukraine) 13.32 . Reina-Flor Okori (Equatorial Guinea) DNS Heat 5 1. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) 12.70 Q 2. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.74 Q 3. Pamela Dutkiewicz (Germany) 12.90 Q 4. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.92 5. Oluwatobi Amusan (Nigeria) 12.99 6. Karolina Koleczek (Poland) 13.04 7. Oksana Shkurat (Ukraine) 13.22 8. Yvette Lewis (Panama) 13.35 Heat 4 1. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 12.86 Q 2. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.87 Q 3. Nickiesha Wilson (Jamaica) 12.89 Q 4. Clelia Rard-Reuse (Switzerland) 12.91 5. Cindy Billaud (France) 12.98 6. Kierre Beckles (Barbados) 13.01 7. Hanna Platitsyna (Ukraine) 13.12 8. Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso) 13.41 Heat 3 1. Cindy Ofili (Britain) 12.75 Q 2. Nadine Hildebrand (Germany) 12.84 Q 3. Isabelle Pedersen (Norway) 12.86 Q 4. Andrea Ivancevic (Croatia) 12.90 5. Brigitte Merlano (Colombia) 13.09 6. Angela Whyte (Canada) 13.09 7. Elisavet Pesiridou (Greece) 13.10 8. Anastassiya Pilipenko (Kazakhstan) 13.29 Heat 2 1. Nia Ali (U.S.) 12.76 Q 2. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 Q 3. Pedrya Seymour (Bahamas) 12.85 Q 4. Wu Shuijiao (China) 13.03 5. Maila Machado (Brazil) 13.09 6. Michelle Jenneke (Australia) 13.26 7. Katsiaryna Paplauskaya (Belarus) 13.45 8. Beate Schrott (Austria) 13.47 Heat 1 1. Kristi Castlin (U.S.) 12.68 Q 2. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 12.85 Q 3. Nooralotta Neziri (Finland) 12.88 Q 4. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 12.95 5. Susanna Kallur (Sweden) 13.04 6. Caridad Jerez (Spain) 13.26 7. Katy Sealy (Belize) 15.79 . Mulern Jean (Haiti) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Brianna Rollins (U.S.) 12.54 seconds 2. Kristi Castlin (U.S.) 12.68 3. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) 12.70 4. Alina Talay (Belarus) 12.74 5. Cindy Ofili (Britain) 12.75 6. Nia Ali (U.S.) 12.76 7. Megan Simmonds (Jamaica) 12.81 8. Phylicia George (Canada) 12.83 9. Nadine Hildebrand (Germany) 12.84 10. Pedrya Seymour (Bahamas) 12.85 10. Anne Zagre (Belgium) 12.85 12. Isabelle Pedersen (Norway) 12.86 12. Cindy Roleder (Germany) 12.86 14. Tiffany Porter (Britain) 12.87 15. Nooralotta Neziri (Finland) 12.88 16. Nickiesha Wilson (Jamaica) 12.89 17. Pamela Dutkiewicz (Germany) 12.90 17. Andrea Ivancevic (Croatia) 12.90 19. Clelia Rard-Reuse (Switzerland) 12.91 20. Nikkita Holder (Canada) 12.92 21. Shermaine Williams (Jamaica) 12.95 22. Cindy Billaud (France) 12.98 23. Oluwatobi Amusan (Nigeria) 12.99 26. Sandra Gomis (France) 13.04
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.