奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 23:04 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's pole vault qualification results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's pole vault qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Group B
1.   Jennifer Suhr (U.S.)               4.60 Q metres 
2.   Yarisley Silva (Cuba)              4.60 Q        
3.   Martina Strutz (Germany)           4.60 Q        
4.   Nicole Buechler (Switzerland)      4.55          
4.   Tina Sutej (Slovenia)              4.55          
6.   Minna Nikkanen (Finland)           4.55          
7.   Angelica Bengtsson (Sweden)        4.55          
8.   Li Ling (China)                    4.55          
9.   Alysha Newman (Canada)             4.45          
10.  Sonia Malavisi (Italy)             4.45          
10.  Annika Roloff (Germany)            4.45          
12.  Romana Malacova (Czech Republic)   4.30          
12.  Marta Onofre (Portugal)            4.30          
14.  Tori Pena (Ireland)                4.30          
15.  Anicka Newell (Canada)             4.15          
15.  Diamara Planell (Puerto Rico)      4.15          
17.  Iryna Yakaltsevich (Belarus)       4.15          
.    Fabiana Murer (Brazil)             NoM           
.    Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou (Greece)    DNS           
Group A
1.   Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece)       4.60 Q        
2.   Holly Bradshaw (Britain)           4.60 Q        
2.   Lisa Ryzih (Germany)               4.60 Q        
4.   Eliza McCartney (New Zealand)      4.60 Q        
5.   Kelsie Ahbe (Canada)               4.55          
5.   Alana Boyd (Australia)             4.55          
5.   Sandi Morris (U.S.)                4.55          
8.   Maryna Kylypko (Ukraine)           4.55          
9.   Michaela Meijer (Sweden)           4.45          
10.  Jirina Ptacnikova (Czech Republic) 4.45          
10.  Lexi Weeks (U.S.)                  4.45          
12.  Angelica Moser (Switzerland)       4.45          
13.  Wilma Murto (Finland)              4.30          
14.  Vanessa Boslak (France)            4.30          
15.  Joana Costa (Brazil)               4.15          
15.  Femke Pluim (Netherlands)          4.15          
15.  Maria Leonor Tavares (Portugal)    4.15          
.    Ren Mengqian (China)               NoM           
.    Robeilys Peinado (Venezuela)       DNS           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece)  4.60 metres 
2.  Holly Bradshaw (Britain)      4.60        
2.  Lisa Ryzih (Germany)          4.60        
2.  Jennifer Suhr (U.S.)          4.60        
5.  Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) 4.60        
5.  Yarisley Silva (Cuba)         4.60        
7.  Martina Strutz (Germany)      4.60        
8.  Kelsie Ahbe (Canada)          4.55        
8.  Alana Boyd (Australia)        4.55        
8.  Nicole Buechler (Switzerland) 4.55        
8.  Sandi Morris (U.S.)           4.55        
8.  Tina Sutej (Slovenia)         4.55

