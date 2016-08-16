Olympics-Athletics-Women's pole vault qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's pole vault qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Group B 1. Jennifer Suhr (U.S.) 4.60 Q metres 2. Yarisley Silva (Cuba) 4.60 Q 3. Martina Strutz (Germany) 4.60 Q 4. Nicole Buechler (Switzerland) 4.55 4. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) 4.55 6. Minna Nikkanen (Finland) 4.55 7. Angelica Bengtsson (Sweden) 4.55 8. Li Ling (China) 4.55 9. Alysha Newman (Canada) 4.45 10. Sonia Malavisi (Italy) 4.45 10. Annika Roloff (Germany) 4.45 12. Romana Malacova (Czech Republic) 4.30 12. Marta Onofre (Portugal) 4.30 14. Tori Pena (Ireland) 4.30 15. Anicka Newell (Canada) 4.15 15. Diamara Planell (Puerto Rico) 4.15 17. Iryna Yakaltsevich (Belarus) 4.15 . Fabiana Murer (Brazil) NoM . Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou (Greece) DNS Group A 1. Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece) 4.60 Q 2. Holly Bradshaw (Britain) 4.60 Q 2. Lisa Ryzih (Germany) 4.60 Q 4. Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) 4.60 Q 5. Kelsie Ahbe (Canada) 4.55 5. Alana Boyd (Australia) 4.55 5. Sandi Morris (U.S.) 4.55 8. Maryna Kylypko (Ukraine) 4.55 9. Michaela Meijer (Sweden) 4.45 10. Jirina Ptacnikova (Czech Republic) 4.45 10. Lexi Weeks (U.S.) 4.45 12. Angelica Moser (Switzerland) 4.45 13. Wilma Murto (Finland) 4.30 14. Vanessa Boslak (France) 4.30 15. Joana Costa (Brazil) 4.15 15. Femke Pluim (Netherlands) 4.15 15. Maria Leonor Tavares (Portugal) 4.15 . Ren Mengqian (China) NoM . Robeilys Peinado (Venezuela) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece) 4.60 metres 2. Holly Bradshaw (Britain) 4.60 2. Lisa Ryzih (Germany) 4.60 2. Jennifer Suhr (U.S.) 4.60 5. Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) 4.60 5. Yarisley Silva (Cuba) 4.60 7. Martina Strutz (Germany) 4.60 8. Kelsie Ahbe (Canada) 4.55 8. Alana Boyd (Australia) 4.55 8. Nicole Buechler (Switzerland) 4.55 8. Sandi Morris (U.S.) 4.55 8. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) 4.55
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.