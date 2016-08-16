版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 23:25 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's discus throw final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's discus throw final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.   Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)     69.21 metres 
2.   Melina Robert-Michon (France) 66.73        
3.   Denia Caballero (Cuba)        65.34        
4.   Dani Samuels (Australia)      64.90        
5.   Su Xinyue (China)             64.37        
6.   Nadine Mueller (Germany)      63.13        
7.   Chen Yang (China)             63.11        
8.   Feng Bin (China)              63.06        
9.   Julia Fischer (Germany)       62.67        
10.  Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania) 61.89        
11.  Shanice Craft (Germany)       59.85        
.    Yaime Perez (Cuba)            NoM

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐