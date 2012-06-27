Olympics-London wants music to rock the Games, not wreck them

| LONDON, June 27
Spectators worried that a
once-in-a-lifetime London Olympic experience could be ruined by
canned music, intrusive presenters or deafening rock anthems
should rest easy, organisers said on Wednesday.
Their aim is to 'Rock the Games', not wreck them. To
educate, not irritate.
Unveiling a tailored audio-visual concept on Wednesday,
including a music programme with an official track by
chart-toppers Muse and new work by top artists,
organisers pledged to plug in to the crowd's energy and not
drown it out.
A library of 2,012 songs has been compiled with five music
themes - energy, primetime, extreme, heritage and world stage -
tailored to accompany specific sports and venues.
All venues will have presenters appearing on big screens to
guide spectators through the action and 'interact' with the
crowd.
At some venues, artists such as Scissor Sisters and Rizzle
Kicks will play surprise gigs.
Ticket holders will also, in a Games first, be able to
purchase in-ear wireless headsets, costing 10 pounds ($15.60),
for live commentary during the action at events that might
otherwise be confusing or unfamiliar.
With a month to go before the start of the Games, Debbie
Jevans, the director of sport for organisers LOCOG, assured
reporters at the opening of the main press centre at the Olympic
Park that the programme would respect the spectators and the
integrity of the sports.
"Through the presenters that we have we will use them to
work with the crowd and judge the atmosphere of the crowd and
build up that atmosphere," she said.
"There has to be silence, but every sport is different."
EURO CRITICISM
Organisers of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament in Poland and
Ukraine have drawn criticism for screeching presenters and
thumping music drowning out crowd chants and the natural
atmosphere of some games.
Spectators at the tournament have also been assigned
cheerleaders exhorting them to sing along, while the traditional
roar before kickoff has been replaced by a countdown led by an
announcer that has alarmed traditionalists.
In some cases rock music has been played as soon as the ball
hits the net.
Some Olympic sports that thrive on a youth vibe, such as
beach volleyball, BMX cycling or basketball, may like to crank
up the volume but not others that demand intense concentration
and silence on the part of athletes.
That would include tennis, to be held at Wimbledon where
straw hats and blazers are more common than ripped T-shirts and
shorts, although that tournament will be deliberately different
with the all-white code jettisoned and more of a buzz around it.
On-site entertainers could also come in useful if it rains,
even if Centre Court now has a roof.
"If you look at Cliff Richard singing at Wimbledon all those
years ago in the rain, we'll be reacting to the situation and
working with the crowd and allow them to create the atmosphere
as well," said Jevans.
"We will present sport and the game at Wimbledon in our own
way, but what is sacrosanct is what goes on on the field of
play. You're not going to get music played in between points or
when the athletes are changing ends.
"We will do some different things at Wimbledon but no way
will it change the sport or the rules of that sport."
Specially-commissioned films will be shown before each
session at venues, giving spectators an overview of the sport
with action shots of former and current athletes and using
graphics to explain the basic rules.
Athletes will be interview afterwards while the presenters
will keep the crowd informed of key developments.
"A lot of this is pre, post and halftime stuff," said LOCOG
chief executive Paul Deighton. "The majority of what we are
talking about is book-ending.
"We are very sensitive to the sport itself... we will be
really trying to identify which sports are more equivalent to
Twenty20 (cricket)and which to a test match."

