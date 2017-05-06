Olympics-Coates survives vote to remain as Australia Olympic chief

SYDNEY May 6 John Coates survived a major threat to his long reign over the Australian Olympic Committee when he beat Danni Roche in a ballot at the body's annual general meeting on Saturday to be re-elected as president.

The 66-year-old lawyer, one of the sporting world's most powerful figures, would have lost his roles as International Olympic Committee vice president and head of the coordination commission for the Tokyo Games if the vote had gone against him.

After a vicious campaign, however, Coates won 58 of the 93 votes, with Olympic hockey gold medallist Roche supported by 35 of the AOC executive members, sporting bodies and athletes' representatives who made up the electorate. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)