Former Austrian Olympics chief jailed for corruption

VIENNA, July 31 Former Austria's Olympics
Committee chief Heinz Jungwirth was sentenced to five years in
jail on Tuesday for embezzling more than three million euros
($3.7 million) from the organisation, the Austria Press Agency
reported.
Jungwirth, 61, was general secretary of Austria's Olympic
committee for 26 years before he quit his post in February 2009
over rumours of wrongdoing.
"If you look at Doctor Jungwirth's lifestyle, you can guess
where the money went," Judge Georg Olschak told a Vienna court.
The judge chastised Jungwirth for his "revolting old Austrian
functionary mentality".
Austria is in the grip of a series of corruption scandals
that have dented confidence in public officials and may force
early elections in the state of Carinthia, the former stronghold
of the late far-right Freedom Party leader Joerg Haider.
A top Carinthian politician resigned last week after
admitting in court he took part in a kickback scheme that he
said was masterminded by Haider.
Jungwirth's lawyer, Herbert Eichenseder, told Reuters he may
appeal the verdict. "We have three days to decide," he said.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Mark Meadows)