Olympics-Winners of the inaugural ANOC Olympic awards

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
BANGKOK, Nov 7 Winners of the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awards, held in Bangkok on Friday. 2012 London Olympics Best male athlete - David Rudisha (track and field, Kenya) Best female athlete - Li Xiaoxia (table tennis, China) Best male team - France (handball) Best female team - Brazil (volleyball) Most successful country - United States 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Best male athlete - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (biathlon, Norway) Best female athlete - Irene Wust (speed skating, Netherlands) Best male team - Canada (ice hockey) Best female team - Canada (ice hockey) Most successful country - Russia Overall Outstanding achievement - Larisa Latynina (gymnastics, Soviet Union) Lifetime achievement - Jacques Rogge (Belgium) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.