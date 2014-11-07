版本:
2014年 11月 8日

Olympics-Winners of the inaugural ANOC Olympic awards

BANGKOK, Nov 7 Winners of the inaugural
Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awards, held
in Bangkok on Friday.
    2012 London Olympics
    Best male athlete - David Rudisha (track and field, Kenya)
    Best female athlete - Li Xiaoxia (table tennis, China)
    Best male team - France (handball)
    Best female team - Brazil (volleyball)
    Most successful country - United States
    
    2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
    Best male athlete - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (biathlon, Norway)
    Best female athlete - Irene Wust (speed skating,
Netherlands)
    Best male team - Canada (ice hockey)
    Best female team - Canada (ice hockey)
    Most successful country - Russia
    
    Overall
    Outstanding achievement - Larisa Latynina (gymnastics,
Soviet Union)
    Lifetime achievement - Jacques Rogge (Belgium)

 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
