Badminton-Indonesia's Hidayat set for Olympic farewell

Jan 13 Indonesia's fiery former Olympic badminton champion Taufik Hidayat has said this year's London Games will be his last as he contemplates retirement.

The 30-year-old told Friday's Jakarta Globe: "Yes. This year's Olympics will be my last. That's why I've been working very hard to qualify for London."

Hidayat, gold medallist at the 2004 Athens Olympics and world champion the following year, left the door open to playing in smaller tournaments, however.

"I want to retire from badminton after the London Games," the former world number one said after making the quarter-finals of the Malaysian Open.

"But I don't know. There are lots of things that I have to consider before making the decision."

Known for his notoriously short fuse, Hidayat has won everything in the game, with the exception of the All England title.

He has struggled for form over the past few years due to injuries and run-ins with authority, slipping out of the top 10 in the men's the world rankings.

