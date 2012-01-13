Badminton-Indonesia's Hidayat set for Olympic farewell

Jan 13 Indonesia's fiery former Olympic
badminton champion Taufik Hidayat has said this year's London
Games will be his last as he contemplates retirement.
The 30-year-old told Friday's Jakarta Globe: "Yes. This
year's Olympics will be my last. That's why I've been working
very hard to qualify for London."
Hidayat, gold medallist at the 2004 Athens Olympics and
world champion the following year, left the door open to playing
in smaller tournaments, however.
"I want to retire from badminton after the London Games,"
the former world number one said after making the quarter-finals
of the Malaysian Open.
"But I don't know. There are lots of things that I have to
consider before making the decision."
Known for his notoriously short fuse, Hidayat has won
everything in the game, with the exception of the All England
title.
He has struggled for form over the past few years due to
injuries and run-ins with authority, slipping out of the top 10
in the men's the world rankings.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more badminton stories
for more on the London Olympics