Olympics-Ankle injury rules Chong Wei out of Thomas Cup

May 22 World number one Lee Chong Wei limped off
in tears after suffering a serious ankle injury during a Thomas
Cup match on Tuesday, leaving his dream of an elusive Olympic
gold medal hanging in the balance.
The 29-year old Malaysian landed awkwardly after just five
minutes in the match against Denmark's Peter Gade and was forced
to retire.
"His ankle is so swollen. He needs further checks to see the
depth of the injury," Rashid Sidek, the national singles chief
coach of Malaysia, told reporters in Yuhan, China.
"We have decided that he would not play in the Thomas Cup
finals. We want him to have enough rest before the Olympic Games
in London.
"He was crying and was so emotional. He must have been
thinking about the Olympic Games too. For now, all he needs is
some rest and time to regain his confidence."
Chong Wei, the 2008 silver medallist after losing to
arch-rival Lin Dan in the Beijing Olympic final, has had an
injury-plagued season and went down to unseeded South Korean Wan
Ho-shon in the India Open final last month.
The London Games, starting July 27, will be the last
Olympics for the Malyasian, a hugely popular figure back home.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)