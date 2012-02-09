Olympics-Malaysia packs cotton wool for 'Holy Grail'

Feb 9 Malaysia's Olympic chief on Thursday
applauded moves by the country's badminton association (BAM) to
avoid player burnout in their quest for the 'Holy Grail' at this
year's London Games.
BAM officials will want to wrap world number one Lee Chong
Wei, in particular, in cotton wool as they do everything to help
him win Malaysia's first Olympic badminton gold medal.
Malaysia have been placed in a tough qualifying group
alongside South Korea and Hong Kong for the prestigious men's
team Thomas Cup in Yuhan from May 20-27.
With the London Olympics beginning on July 27, Malaysian
officials do not want to take any chances, especially with Chong
Wei.
BAM officials are poised to send their best squad to Thomas
Cup but have readily admitted they would not tear their hair out
if they fail to win.
Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Imran
Tuanku Ja'afar feels that a gold medal at the Olympics is the
pinnacle of sporting achievement in the world.
"If you ask people who won a gold medal at the Olympics or
who won the Thomas Cup in a particular year, they will remember
the Olympics as it is the pinnacle of sports," he told
Malaysia's New Strait Times newspaper.
"When we won the Thomas Cup in 1992, we had the best singles
and doubles players in the world.
"However, they did not realise how important the Olympics
was as it was the first time it was part of the Olympics," Tunku
Imran added.
"It was considered just like another southeast Asian Games
or Asian Games and we missed a great opportunity to win two gold
medals.
"It is important that we do look at the Olympics as the
pinnacle of all sports.
"I believe they (BAM) have got their priorities right in
looking at (winning) a medal, hopefully gold, at the Olympics
this year."
