2016年 8月 19日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
2-Chen Long (China) beat 4-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 21-14 21-15     
1-Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia) beat 3-Lin Dan (China) 15-21 21-11 22-20

