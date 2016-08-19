版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
4-Fu Haifeng/Zhang Nan (China) beat V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Malaysia) 16-21 21-11 23-21

