Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group P results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) beat Adrian Dziolko (Poland)         18-21 21-10 21-13 
Chen Long (China)        beat Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) 21-7 21-10        
STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chen Long (China)               1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Adrian Dziolko (Poland)         1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)        1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
4. Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) v Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) (2230) Rio de Janeiro

