Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group H results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group H result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Srikanth Kidambi (India) beat Lino Munoz (Mexico) 21-11 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Srikanth Kidambi (India)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Lino Munoz (Mexico)       1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) v Lino Munoz (Mexico) (1855) Rio de Janeiro

