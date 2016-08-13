版本:
2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group J results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group J result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) beat Howard Shu (United States) 21-14 21-10 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Osleni Guerrero (Cuba)     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Howard Shu (U.S.)          1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Osleni Guerrero (Cuba) v Howard Shu (United States) (1420) Rio de Janeiro

