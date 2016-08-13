版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Zi Liang Derek Wong (Singapore) beat Soren Opti (Suriname) 21-5 21-6 
STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia)        1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Zi Liang Derek Wong (Singapore) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Soren Opti (Suriname)           2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia) v Zi Liang Derek Wong (Singapore) (1155) Rio de Janeiro

