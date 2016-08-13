版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 10:03 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group K results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group K result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Scott Evans (Ireland) beat 12-Marc Zwiebler (Germany) 9-21 21-17 21-7 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Scott Evans (Ireland)   1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
2. Ygor Oliveira (Brazil)  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Marc Zwiebler (Germany) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ygor Oliveira (Brazil) v Scott Evans (Ireland) (2255) Rio de Janeiro

