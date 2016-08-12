版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
4-Fu Haifeng/Zhang Nan (Fu H F/Zhang N) beat Michael Fuchs/Johannes Schoettler (Fuchs/J. Schottler) 21-11 21-16 
V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Tan/Goh)      beat Phillip Chew/Sattawat Pongnairat (Chew/Pongnairat)     21-12 21-10 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. W.S. Goh/W.K. Tan (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
1. Fu H F/Zhang N (China)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
3. Chew/Pongnairat (U.S.)       2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
3. Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) v Chew/Pongnairat (United States) (1200)  
Fu H F/Zhang N (China)       v Tan/Goh (Malaysia)              (1310)

