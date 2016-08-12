版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:45 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov (Ivanov/Sozonov)   beat Matthew Chau/Sawan Serasinghe (Chau/Serasinghe) 21-16 21-16       
1-Lee Yong-Dae/Yoo Yeon-Seong (Yoo Y S/Lee Y D) beat Lee Sheng-Mu/Tsai Chia Hsin (Tsai C H/Lee S M)  18-21 21-13 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                               P W D L F A Pts 
1. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)  2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Lee Y D/Yoo Y S (Korea)     2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
3. Lee S M/Tsai C H (Taiwan)   2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
4. Chau/Serasinghe (Australia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tsai C H/Lee S M (Chinese Taipei) v Chau/Serasinghe (Australia) (1100)  
Yoo Y S/Lee Y D (Korea)           v Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)     (1345)

