奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:46 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Boe/Mogensen)    beat Adam Cwalina/Przemyslaw Wacha (Wacha/Cwalina) 21-17 21-17       
Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Langridge/Ellis) beat 3-Kim Ki-Jung/Kim Sa-Rang (Kim S R/Kim K J)   17-21 25-23 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark)       2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
2. M. Ellis/Langridge (Britain) 2 1 0 1 3 3 1   
3. Kim K J/Kim S R (Korea)      2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
4. Cwalina/Wacha (Poland)       2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kim S R/Kim K J (Korea)         v Boe/Mogensen (Denmark) (1830)  
Langridge/Ellis (Great Britain) v Wacha/Cwalina (Poland) (1830)

