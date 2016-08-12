版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group D results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Chai Biao/Hong Wei (Chai B/Hong W)             beat Manu Attri/B. Sumeeth Reddy (Reddy/Attri)         21-13 21-15       
Hiroyuki Endo/Kenichi Hayakawa (Endo/Hayakawa) beat 2-Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (Setiawan/Ahsan) 21-17 16-21 21-14 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Endo/Hayakawa (Japan)      2 2 0 0 4 2 2   
2. Chai B/Hong W (China)      2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
2. Ahsan/Setiawan (Indonesia) 2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
4. Attri/Reddy (India)        2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Setiawan/Ahsan (Indonesia) v Chai B/Hong W (China) (1200)  
Endo/Hayakawa (Japan)      v Reddy/Attri (India)   (2255)

