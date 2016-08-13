版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group D results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group D result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hu Yun (Hong Kong, China) beat Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) 21-16 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Hu Yun (Hong Kong, China)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Pablo Abian (Spain)           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pablo Abian (Spain) v Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) (2330) Rio de Janeiro

