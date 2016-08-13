版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group G results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group G result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) beat Raul Must (Estonia) 21-8 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Brice Leverdez (France) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Raul Must (Estonia)     1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brice Leverdez (France) v Raul Must (Estonia) (2330) Rio de Janeiro

