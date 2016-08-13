版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:51 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group C result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Misha Zilberman (Israel) 21-9 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Yuhan Tan (Belgium)      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Misha Zilberman (Israel) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Yuhan Tan (Belgium) v Misha Zilberman (Israel) (2025) Rio de Janeiro

