Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group E results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam) beat David Obernosterer (Austria) 21-18 21-14 
Lin Dan (China)            beat Vladimir Malkov (Russia)     21-18 21-7  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Lin Dan (China)              2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)   2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
3. Vladimir Malkov (Russia)     2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
4. David Obernosterer (Austria) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Lin Dan (China)          v Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)   (1240)  
Vladimir Malkov (Russia) v David Obernosterer (Austria) (1340)

