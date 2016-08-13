版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 10:04 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group N results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group N results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Jacob Maliekal (South Africa) beat Artem Pochtarev (Ukraine) 21-18 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Shon Wan-Ho (Korea)           1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Jacob Maliekal (South Africa) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Artem Pochtarev (Ukraine)     1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Shon Wan-Ho (Korea) v Artem Pochtarev (Ukraine) (1130) Rio de Janeiro

