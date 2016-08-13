版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group P results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) beat Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) WO 
STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Chen Long (China)               1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2.  Adrian Dziolko (Poland)         0 0 0 0 2 1 0   
3.  Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
WDW Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)                        
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chen Long (China) v Adrian Dziolko (Poland) (1125) Rio de Janeiro

