UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group P results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
2-Chen Long (China) beat Adrian Dziolko (Poland) 21-12 21-9 
STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Chen Long (China)               2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2.  Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
2=. Adrian Dziolko (Poland)         1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
=.  Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)                        
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Adrian Dziolko (Poland) v Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) (1855) Rio de Janeiro

